Fifth Mokokchung Interward Football Tournament: Celebrating Local Talent and Unity

Mokokchung's Imkongmeren Sports Complex Braces for the Fifth Interward Football Tournament
The Marepkong Youth Association (MYA) has unveiled plans for the much-anticipated fifth edition of the Mokokchung Interward Football Tournament. The event, a celebration of local talent and camaraderie, is set to unfold from March 12 to 23, 2024, at the Imkongmeren Sports Complex in Mokokchung. With an aim to make the tournament self-sustaining by 2026, MYA is leaving no stone unturned to ensure this year's edition is a resounding success.
Championing Local Talent and Unity
The Mokokchung Interward Football Tournament, now in its fifth year, has become a beacon of hope for local football enthusiasts. An exclusive event for wards under Mokokchung town, the tournament has stringent rules prohibiting the hiring of players from outside. This year, participating teams will receive 50% of the revenue generated through ticket sales, further incentivizing local teams to bring their best to the field.
The tournament offers generous cash prizes for both team and individual achievements. The winning team will be awarded INR 50,000, while the runners-up will take home INR 30,000. Individual prizes will be presented to the highest goal scorer, best defender, best goalkeeper, and the player of the tournament.
Scouting Promising Talent and Long-Term Sustainability
In a bid to take the tournament to new heights, MYA plans to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with a Guwahati-based football academy. This collaboration will offer promising players a platform for further development and growth. Moreover, the organizers aim to rotate hosting responsibilities among all 18 wards to ensure equal involvement and ownership.
MYA's ambitious goal is to make the tournament self-financed by 2026. With careful planning and strategic partnerships, they hope to create a sustainable event that continues to excite football fans and nurture local talent for years to come.
Registration and Beyond
Registration forms for the tournament will be available from February 19 to March 2 at Cyber 48, Mokokchung Municipal Complex. MYA encourages all genuine residents of respective wards to participate and showcase their skills on the field.
As the excitement builds for the fifth Mokokchung Interward Football Tournament, the people of Mokokchung eagerly await the opportunity to cheer on their local heroes and witness the rise of new football stars. The event promises to be a thrilling display of skill, determination, and unity, embodying the spirit of Mokokchung and its passion for football.
The stage is set at the Imkongmeren Sports Complex, and the countdown to the fifth Mokokchung Interward Football Tournament has begun. From March 12 to 23, 2024, the tournament will once again champion local talent, unity, and the love for the beautiful game. As MYA works diligently towards making the event self-sustaining by 2026, this year's edition promises to be a memorable one, filled with excitement, camaraderie, and the discovery of new football stars.