Fifth Annual 80s Wrestling Con: Exclusive Raymond Rougeau Interview and Insights

In a whirlwind of anticipation and nostalgia, the Fifth Annual 80s Wrestling Con event is set to take place on Saturday, May 4th, at the Mennen Sports Arena in Morristown, NJ. This event promises to be a grand celebration of wrestling history with the attendance of notable figures such as The Four Horsemen and Jake Roberts.

Exclusive Interview with Raymond Rougeau

In conjunction with this event, former WWE star Raymond Rougeau from the Fabulous Rougeau Brothers tag team had an exclusive chat with Steve Fall for WrestlingNews.co. The interview delved into various aspects of Raymond's illustrious career. It touched upon his early retirement, his stint as a wrestling announcer, and a memorable boxing match with Owen Hart in 1996.

Insights on WWE and the Hall of Fame

Raymond also shared insights into his relationship with WWE's CEO, Vince McMahon. More intriguingly, Raymond shed light on the potential for the Fabulous Rougeau Brothers to be inducted into the Hall of Fame. According to Raymond, the chances of such an induction are influenced by political and business considerations within the WWE.

Location Influence on Hall of Fame Inductions

He further explained that the location of WrestleMania plays a significant role in determining Hall of Fame inductees. In his words, if WrestleMania were to be held in Montreal, the chances for their induction would be higher. This is due to the local flavor that often accompanies the Hall of Fame inductions at the event.

In conclusion, the forthcoming 80s Wrestling Con event and Raymond Rougeau's insights into his career and WWE's Hall of Fame have created a buzz among wrestling fans worldwide. This event not only celebrates wrestling's golden era but also provides a platform for understanding the intricacies and politics of the wrestling world.