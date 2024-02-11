In Brevard County, Florida, a new policy is set to alter the landscape of public recreation. The City of Kennedale has announced that it will implement fees for using public fields, a decision that could have far-reaching implications for communities and their cherished social institutions.

The Parks and Recreation Department manages an impressive 117 parks, 3 campgrounds, 3 nature centers, 3 education centers, 78 beach access sites, 10 school athletic sites, and more than 16,500 acres of Environmentally Endangered Land sanctuaries and conservation areas. Currently, the county offers a wide variety of recreational opportunities, including nature preserves, state-of-the-art athletic facilities, and active community centers.

The new fees will apply to these public fields and facilities, which include wildlife sanctuaries, beaches, rivers, lakes, boat ramps, nature centers, trails, cultural sites, an aquatic center, playgrounds, event/picnic pavilions, and sports facilities for softball, tennis, volleyball, horseshoes, shuffleboard, soccer, Little League, and more. The fees will also apply to dog-friendly parks and beach access parks.

One group that will be significantly impacted by this change is Softball 55, a senior softball group founded by Michael Grosney, a retired school teacher. The group meets at Cloverdale Park on weekdays, providing seniors with an opportunity to socialize and exercise.

"We started Softball 55 to give seniors a chance to stay active and connected," Grosney said. "Now, we're facing charges of over $6,100 for using two ball diamonds twice a week."

The City's recreation services manager, Tony Gargaro, justifies the fee, stating that the group's usage is not casual and therefore they must pay and obtain insurance like every other user group to cover maintenance costs and ensure safety.

While the City of Kennedale insists the fee is necessary to treat everyone fairly and avoid passing the costs onto a select group of people, Kaz Gora, the group's organizer, argues that it is just pickup ball and that the diamonds are empty during their usage times.

"Charging us seems unnecessary," Gora said. "We're not causing any extra wear and tear on the fields. We're just a group of seniors trying to stay active and engaged."

As Brevard County moves forward with its fee policy, the debate over access to public spaces and the value of community institutions like Softball 55 continues to unfold.

The City of Kennedale's decision to implement fees for using public fields raises questions about the role of government in providing access to recreational spaces and the importance of community institutions like Softball 55. While the City argues that the fees are necessary to cover maintenance costs and ensure safety, critics contend that the charges could disproportionately impact seniors and low-income residents.

As the policy takes effect, the fate of groups like Softball 55 remains uncertain. For now, the seniors of Cloverdale Park continue to play, their games a testament to the power of community and the enduring value of public spaces.

