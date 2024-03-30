FIDE Champions Women's Chess Globally, Supports Botswana in Olympiad Journey

At an important juncture, marking its centennial anniversary, the International Chess Federation (FIDE) has intensified its mission to champion women's and girls' chess across the globe. This week, Women's Grandmaster and FIDE Deputy Chairperson, Dana Reizniece-Ozola, visited Botswana upon the invitation of African Chess Confederation (ACC) president and Woman International Master, Tshepiso Lopang. The visit underscores FIDE's commitment towards inclusivity and the promotion of chess as a professional pursuit for young players, particularly women and girls.

Advertisment

FIDE's Strategic Initiatives

Reizniece-Ozola highlighted FIDE's multifaceted approach to support its member federations, which now number over 200. Among these initiatives, FIDE aims to encourage the participation of all federations at prestigious events like the upcoming 45th Chess Olympiad in Budapest, Hungary. Furthermore, FIDE has committed to assisting the Botswana Chess Federation (BCF) with travelling expenses, emphasizing the importance of adequate preparation and the mobilization of resources for training. Reizniece-Ozola also urged federations to take advantage of FIDE's trainers' programme, designed to facilitate engagement with world-class coaches.

Empowering Youth through Educational Chess

Advertisment

In addition to supporting professional chess, FIDE has introduced educational chess initiatives aiming to double participation among children worldwide. A few years ago, a global survey conducted by FIDE revealed that 25 million kids were engaged in educational chess. With an ambitious goal to double this number, FIDE's efforts reflect a broader strategy to leverage chess as a tool for cognitive development and educational enrichment among the youth.

Enhancing Chess's Global Footprint

The visit to Botswana is part of a larger effort by FIDE to engage with chess communities and federations globally, reinforcing the sport's international presence and accessibility. By promoting professional and educational chess, FIDE seeks to inspire a new generation of players, particularly girls and women, to pursue chess as a profession. The organization's support for federations in participating in international tournaments like the Chess Olympiad further demonstrates its commitment to elevating the sport's profile on the world stage.

As FIDE celebrates its 100th anniversary, its initiatives in Botswana and beyond highlight the federation's dedication to fostering a more inclusive and globally connected chess community. The support for the Botswana Chess Federation and the emphasis on educational chess underscore FIDE's strategic vision to nurture talent and promote chess among women and girls worldwide, paving the way for a diverse and vibrant future for the sport.