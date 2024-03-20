FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem Exonerated in Race Interference Allegations

The FIA Ethics Committee has officially cleared President Mohammed Ben Sulayem of allegations suggesting he interfered with the 2023 Saudi Arabian and Las Vegas Grands Prix. This decision comes after a thorough 30-day investigation, involving interviews with 11 witnesses, found no evidence to back the claims of undue influence over race outcomes or track certification processes.

Investigation Background

Allegations against Ben Sulayem surfaced, accusing him of attempting to influence the Stewards' decision regarding a penalty for Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix and obstructing the track certification for the Las Vegas Grand Prix. These serious claims prompted a comprehensive review by the FIA Ethics Committee, focusing on preserving the integrity of the sport.

Committee Findings

The Ethics Committee's unanimous decision highlights the lack of substantiated evidence against Ben Sulayem. The investigation underscored his full cooperation, transparency, and compliance, which were pivotal in the committee's ability to conduct a thorough and unbiased review. The FIA praised Ben Sulayem's openness throughout the process, reinforcing the organization's commitment to fairness and ethical conduct.

Implications for F1's Governance

This exoneration marks a significant moment for the governance of Formula 1, underscoring the effectiveness of the FIA's internal mechanisms for addressing allegations of misconduct. The outcome not only clears Ben Sulayem but also sets a precedent for how similar accusations may be handled in the future, emphasizing the importance of evidence-based investigations.

This case reaffirms the FIA's dedication to upholding the highest standards of integrity and transparency within the sport's administration. As Formula 1 continues to evolve, the role of robust internal governance structures remains crucial in maintaining the global reputation and credibility of both the sport and its governing bodies.