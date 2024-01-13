FIA President Calls for Increased Focus on Motorsport in Africa Amid F1 Changes

The absence of Africa from the Formula 1 (F1) race calendar since 1993 has been a topic of concern for Mohammed Ben Sulayem, the president of the FIA. Despite the continent’s rich motorsport history, the hurdles to its return have been significant, stemming from both political stances and sustainability issues.

Missed Opportunities and Future Prospects

The last F1 race in Africa was held at the Kyalami circuit in South Africa, a venue steeped in motorsport tradition. A potential return was discussed for 2023, but the plan was thwarted by sustainability concerns, a change in promoter, and South Africa’s political stance on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. As a result, the Belgian Grand Prix at Spa-Francorchamps has secured its place in the F1 calendar until 2025.

Grassroots Initiatives for Motorsport Development

Ben Sulayem has highlighted the need for increased focus on motorsport development in Africa. A key strategy in this regard is the introduction of ‘Motorsport in a Box,’ a grassroots initiative providing essential equipment to start motorsport activities. The aim is to grow motorsport in Africa from the ground up, emphasizing the importance of starting at the grassroots level to build a sustainable presence of the sport on the continent.

Upcoming Changes in F1 and New Ventures

Meanwhile, the FIA has plans to implement changes for the upcoming F1 races. These include lighter cars, new power unit regulations, and major revisions to ensure good racing. The F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix for 2024 has been announced, scheduled to be held in Baku on September 13-15, 2024. The 2023 event broke ticket sales records and drew F1 fans from 60 countries. In an environmental stride, the FIA and Extreme E have announced plans for Extreme H, the first hydrogen-powered off-road racing world championship, expected to have its inaugural season in 2025. Extreme E has been lauded for its environmental reporting, offsetting emissions, and achieving carbon neutrality.