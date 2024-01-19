Feyenoord to Battle Vitesse in Key Eredivisie Encounter

In a crucial Eredivisie encounter, Feyenoord, the reigning Dutch champions, are poised to square off against Vitesse, who are currently grappling with their position near the bottom of the league. The match, slated for Sunday afternoon, will unfold at the GelreDome, the home ground of Vitesse. The latter will be vying for their first victory of the year, following a commendable performance in the KNVB Cup. Feyenoord, however, will be seizing this opportunity to narrow the gap with PSV Eindhoven, the league leaders, following their recent draw.

Vitesse's Struggle and Feyenoord's Ambition

Vitesse, languishing at the 17th spot in the league standings, is grappling with a scoring drought at home. The team's fortunes heavily hinge on forwards Marco van Ginkel and Million Manhoef. On the contrary, Feyenoord's Santiago Gimenez is locked in a fierce competition for the Golden Boot, having netted 19 goals in 17 appearances. The teams' last face-off at the GelreDome was dominated by Feyenoord, which emerged victorious with a 5-2 scoreline.

Team Concerns and Absences

Vitesse is grappling with injury issues, with Carlens Arcus and Fode Fofana on the sidelines. Further, Kacper Kozlowski is suspended. Feyenoord's squad is also hit by the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations and Asian Cup. Key players like Ramiz Zerrouki, Yankuba Minteh, Ayase Ueda, and Alireza Jahanbakhsh are on international duty, leaving the team in a lurch.

Predictions and Expectations

Given the current circumstances, Vitesse is predicted to face a tough contest. Meanwhile, Feyenoord, with its formidable line-up and track record, may have a comfortable victory. However, the game of football is known for its unpredictability, and the final whistle will indeed seal the fate.