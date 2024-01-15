Feyenoord Breaks New Ground with Launch of Streaming Service, Feyenoord ONE

In a groundbreaking move for Dutch football, renowned club Feyenoord has launched its own streaming service, Feyenoord ONE. This over-the-top platform represents a significant milestone in the club's content distribution journey, offering fans a plethora of exclusive content, including original documentaries, series, matchday content, player interviews, live press conferences, and full match replays.

Feyenoord's Digital Trailblazing

While live game broadcasts will continue to reside on ESPN and its streaming service ESPN+, Feyenoord ONE offers supporters the unique opportunity to catch up on games, particularly against other teams in the Dutch league. The Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) of Feyenoord, Ruud van der Knaap, asserted the value of this service in providing high-quality content to supporters in one convenient location, thereby bolstering the club's digital presence.

A Strategic Partnership

Feyenoord has chosen to collaborate with Endeavor Streaming for this ambitious project. Endeavor is already a recognized name in the field, having developed similar services for Tottenham's SpursPlay and UEFA.tv. This partnership marks Feyenoord as the first Dutch club to offer a streaming service of this kind.

Deepening Fan Engagement

This initiative is expected to deepen the club's relationship with its fan base by offering more personalized content. On the footballing front, Feyenoord has built a reputation for success in the Eredivisie, clinching the top spot in the 2022/23 season and consistently challenging PSV Eindhoven. The club's performance has been significantly boosted by star player Santi Gimenez.