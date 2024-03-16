FEU Triumphs Over La Salle in UAAP Women's Football With Trinidad's Late Goal

MANILA -- In an electrifying UAAP Season 86 women's football match, Far Eastern University (FEU) Lady Tamaraws clinched a dramatic 3-2 victory against De La Salle University (DLSU) Lady Booters, thanks to Tiffany Trinidad's last-minute goal. The game, held at the UP Diliman Football Stadium on March 16, 2024, was a high-stakes rematch of last season's finals, showcasing resilience, strategy, and the unpredictability of football.
Early Setbacks and a Stunning Comeback
Despite being reduced to 10 players before halftime due to Janly Fontamillas' red card, FEU displayed remarkable tenacity. La Salle initially took the lead with Angelica Teves scoring at the 22-minute mark. However, FEU's captain Dionesa Tolentin quickly leveled the score. The second half saw Anicka Castañeda of La Salle momentarily regaining the lead, only for FEU's Katrina Magbitang to equalize once again, setting the stage for Trinidad's dramatic winner in the 88th minute.
Strategic Mastery and Tactical Resilience
FEU's coach Let Dimzon praised the team's resilience, highlighting their ability to bounce back from adversity. The Lady Tamaraws' determination was evident as they managed to turn the game around despite being a player down. This victory not only showcases the technical and tactical prowess of the team but also highlights the psychological strength and unity required to overcome challenges on the field.
Implications for the Standings
This win places FEU in a strong position within the league standings, leveling them with La Salle at nine points each, though La Salle currently holds a slight edge due to goal difference. With the first round of the tournament nearing its conclusion, FEU's upcoming match against the UP Fighting Maroons becomes even more significant as they aim to secure the top spot.
This match will be remembered not just for its dramatic conclusion, but for the spirit of competition and sportsmanship displayed by both teams. As the UAAP Season 86 women's football tournament progresses, fans and spectators can look forward to more thrilling encounters and the emergence of new heroes on the field. Tiffany Trinidad's late goal not only secured a win for FEU but also served as a testament to the unpredictable and exhilarating nature of football.