FEU Lady Tamaraws Target Consistency, Top Four Finish in UAAP Season 86 Volleyball

As the UAAP Season 86 women's volleyball tournament progresses, Far Eastern University's Lady Tamaraws are making strategic moves to ensure a strong finish. Currently ranked fourth after the first round, the team's performance has been a mix of highs and lows, with victories that hint at potential greatness and losses that serve as learning experiences. Head coach Manolo Refugia and players like Chen Tagaod and Tin Ubaldo are now focusing on consistency and strategic improvements to secure their position and challenge the top three teams in the league.

First Round Highlights and Hurdles

FEU's journey through the first round of the season was marked by both triumph and challenge. With four wins out of seven games, including a notable victory over Ateneo, the Lady Tamaraws have shown that they can compete at a high level. Chen Tagaod, a veteran player, emphasized the importance of their current standing and the need for continuity and consistency as the season moves forward. However, losses against the league's top teams - UST, DLSU, and NU - highlighted areas for improvement if FEU aims to break into the top three.

Strategies for Improvement

Coach Refugia is aware of the necessity for his team to enhance their game consistency. Recognizing the potential his players showed in their losses, he believes that focusing on honing specific skills could make the difference in the second round. Moreover, Refugia stresses the importance of not underestimating any team, suggesting a holistic approach to preparation that addresses both the psychological and technical aspects of the game. The team's mindset is also crucial; as Tin Ubaldo points out, confidence is key, but it must be tempered with focus and dedication to improvement.

Looking Ahead

With the second round on the horizon, the FEU Lady Tamaraws are at a critical juncture. The team's ability to reflect on past performances, identify areas for growth, and implement strategic adjustments will likely define their season's outcome. As they face off against both top contenders and lower-ranked teams, their journey will test not only their skills on the court but also their mental fortitude and team cohesion. The Lady Tamaraws' pursuit of a top-four finish is more than just a goal; it's a testament to their resilience, ambition, and the spirit of FEU volleyball.