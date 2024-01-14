en English
Philippines

FEU-Diliman Triumphs Over NU-Nazareth in UAAP Season 86 Boys’ Volleyball

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 14, 2024 at 6:16 am EST
Far Eastern University-Diliman (FEU-Diliman) claimed a significant victory in the UAAP Season 86 boys’ volleyball tournament, overcoming National University-Nazareth School (NU-Nazareth) in straight sets. The final scores of 25-20, 25-15, 25-22 not only avenged their first-round defeat but also solidified FEU-Diliman’s position in the standings. This triumph allows them to maintain solo third place with a 7-3 record, just one game behind NU-Nazareth, who now holds an 8-2 record.

Intensity Defines the Match

The match was a vivid display of intensity and determination. A pivotal moment came in the form of a red card issued to NU-Nazareth’s Yuan Mendoza for unsportsmanlike conduct in the third set, a clear testament to the heated nature of the competition. Kyle Tandoc of FEU-Diliman delivered a critical hit that brought the Baby Tamaraws to match point. His subsequent service error, however, extended the game slightly, adding further dynamism to the showdown.

Victory Sealed by Opponent’s Mistake

Ultimately, it was an errant serve from NU-Nazareth’s Dave Lardizabal that sealed the win for FEU-Diliman. This mistake concluded a match in which both teams displayed remarkable skill and sheer willpower.

Other Highlights of the Tournament

In the girls’ volleyball tournament, Ateneo celebrated a victory over UPIS, breaking a six-game losing streak and leaving the Junior Fighting Maroons winless in eight games. This win improved Ateneo’s record to 2-6. In another thrilling boys’ match, De La Salle Santiago Zobel (DLSZ) claimed its fourth win in a five-set battle against UPIS, with scores of 25-22, 18-25, 18-25, 25-16, 15-11. The UAAP Season 86 continues to be a showcase of young talent, ambition, and the transformative power of sports.

Philippines
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

