FEU-Diliman Triumphs Over NU-Nazareth in UAAP Season 86 Boys’ Volleyball

Far Eastern University-Diliman (FEU-Diliman) claimed a significant victory in the UAAP Season 86 boys’ volleyball tournament, overcoming National University-Nazareth School (NU-Nazareth) in straight sets. The final scores of 25-20, 25-15, 25-22 not only avenged their first-round defeat but also solidified FEU-Diliman’s position in the standings. This triumph allows them to maintain solo third place with a 7-3 record, just one game behind NU-Nazareth, who now holds an 8-2 record.

Intensity Defines the Match

The match was a vivid display of intensity and determination. A pivotal moment came in the form of a red card issued to NU-Nazareth’s Yuan Mendoza for unsportsmanlike conduct in the third set, a clear testament to the heated nature of the competition. Kyle Tandoc of FEU-Diliman delivered a critical hit that brought the Baby Tamaraws to match point. His subsequent service error, however, extended the game slightly, adding further dynamism to the showdown.

Victory Sealed by Opponent’s Mistake

Ultimately, it was an errant serve from NU-Nazareth’s Dave Lardizabal that sealed the win for FEU-Diliman. This mistake concluded a match in which both teams displayed remarkable skill and sheer willpower.

Other Highlights of the Tournament

In the girls’ volleyball tournament, Ateneo celebrated a victory over UPIS, breaking a six-game losing streak and leaving the Junior Fighting Maroons winless in eight games. This win improved Ateneo’s record to 2-6. In another thrilling boys’ match, De La Salle Santiago Zobel (DLSZ) claimed its fourth win in a five-set battle against UPIS, with scores of 25-22, 18-25, 18-25, 25-16, 15-11. The UAAP Season 86 continues to be a showcase of young talent, ambition, and the transformative power of sports.