Fes Batista: From Brink of Suicide to Boxing Ring, the Inspiring Journey of an Anti-Bullying Advocate

Boxer Fes Batista, born Mohammed Faisal, known for his inspiring life story and anti-bullying advocacy, is gearing up for his debut in the Misfits Boxing promotion against Ben Williams. This match, scheduled in Leeds, is more than just a sporting event for Batista; it's a significant chapter in a life journey that has witnessed the transformation of a young man on the brink of suicide into a beacon of hope and resilience.

Turning Point: From the Brink of Despair to Embracing Life

His turning point came at a university, amidst relentless racial abuse that drove him to contemplate suicide. An unlikely saviour emerged in the form of Lady Gaga's song 'Marry The Night.' The lyrics resonated with his feelings of despair and isolation, igniting a spark of understanding and hope. From that moment, Batista vowed to become a star himself, using his platform to combat bullying.

Boxing: The Stage for Advocacy

His journey into the boxing world led him to train with renowned figures such as Roy Jones Jr. and Amir Khan. However, Batista's focus extends beyond winning belts. As an anti-bullying ambassador with the World Boxing Council, he sees his status as an influencer and boxer as a means to advocate against bullying and promote unity, love, and acceptance.

Misfits Boxing: More Than Just a Boxing Promotion

Despite the controversy surrounding Misfits Boxing, Batista remains undeterred. He views influencer boxing as a means to reach a new audience and contribute to the growth of the sport. Even as he faces challenges like injuries and visa issues, his determination to make an impact remains steadfast. Reflecting on his journey, Batista expresses gratitude for how boxing has transformed his life and empowered him to embrace his identity.