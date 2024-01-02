en English
Automotive

Fernando Alonso Adds Vantage DTM Chassis to His Racing Collection

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:16 am EST
Iconic Formula 1 champion, Fernando Alonso, has made a significant addition to his collection of performance vehicles. Alonso acquired one of the five Vantage DTM chassis, crafted by R-Motorsport under license from Aston Martin. The car was delivered to Alonso during a fan event at the Jarama circuit near Madrid, where over 2,000 enthusiasts gathered to witness the occasion.

Alonso’s New Acquisition

Astonishingly, this Vantage DTM isn’t the only racing machine Alonso has purchased recently. The Spaniard also snagged a new cross kart from LifeLive, a company founded by Yannick Neuville, brother of WRC star Thierry Neuville. This demonstrates Alonso’s longstanding passion for all forms of racing and his delight in pushing the limits of various motor vehicles.

DTM Vantage: A Rare Beast

The engine builder HWA, following Alonso’s specifications, installed an extra passenger seat in the Vantage DTM. This feature allows Alonso to share the thrill of high-speed taxi rides with his family and friends. Post-purchase, Alonso took this 650bhp marvel to Aragon for testing, joined by friends, family, and six-time MotoGP champion, Marc Marquez.

Unexpected Interest Boost for R-Motorsport

The Vantage DTM had a single season in the DTM category, unfortunately without any significant achievements. However, Alonso’s acquisition of this vehicle has sparked renewed interest in the two remaining unsold chassis. Originally, R-Motorsport/Aston Martin used the purchased chassis for testing. Daniel Juncadella, a former R-Motorsport driver, highlighted the car’s adaptability as a significant factor in Alonso’s decision to acquire it.

Automotive Spain Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

