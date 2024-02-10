Felice Herrig: A UFC Veteran Bids Farewell to Combat Sports

Felice Herrig, a decorated UFC veteran and former kickboxer, bids adieu to her combat sports career at the age of 39. Announcing her retirement on Instagram, Herrig cited her body's struggle to recover from rigorous training as the driving force behind her decision.

A Storied Career

Herrig's professional journey began in 2009, eventually leading her to the UFC in 2014. Over the course of her MMA career, she faced formidable opponents such as Carla Esparza, Michelle Waterson, and Alexa Grasso. Despite a recent four-fight losing streak, Herrig chose to end her combat sports career on a triumphant note with a knockout victory in a professional boxing match last July.

Herrig's final MMA bout was a rematch against Karolina Kowalkiewicz at UFC Vegas 56, where she succumbed to a rear-naked choke in the second round. Her MMA career culminated with a UFC record of 5-5, earning one 'Performance of the Night' accolade.

Beyond the Octagon

Herrig's achievements extend beyond the UFC. She competed in boxing, kickboxing, and Muay Thai, boasting a 3-0 kickboxing record. Moreover, she was part of the first all-female season of 'The Ultimate Fighter' and the inaugural set of UFC strawweights to enter the Octagon.

A Candid Reflection

In her retirement announcement, Herrig shared her thoughts on the challenging decision. "It's been a long time coming," she wrote, acknowledging her body's increasing inability to recover from intense training sessions. She expressed gratitude for the opportunities and experiences that shaped her career, thanking her fans, family, and friends for their unwavering support.

As the sun sets on Felice Herrig's combat sports career, her indelible impact on the world of MMA remains. The warrior's spirit that fueled her journey continues to inspire, and her legacy as a pioneer in women's combat sports endures.

Herrig's retirement marks the end of an era, but her influence extends beyond the confines of the Octagon. As fans reflect on her storied career, they remember not just her victories, but also her resilience, determination, and grace in the face of adversity.

A New Chapter

With the combat sports chapter of her life now closed, Herrig embarks on a new journey. Her story serves as a reminder that the essence of a true champion lies not only in their accomplishments, but also in their ability to recognize when it's time to step back and embrace the next challenge.