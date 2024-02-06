Feis Cup Draw Unveiled: Defending Champions Gaeil Colmcille to Face Ballinabrackey

The much anticipated Feis Cup draw has been unveiled, plunging teams into a fiercely competitive landscape with four divisions, each populated by four teams. The pinnacle of each division, the top team, will have the privilege of advancing to the semi-finals. These decider matches are slated to unfold on the 19th of March, a Tuesday, where the stakes will be higher than ever.

Defending Champions Brace for the Challenge

The reigning champions, Gaeil Colmcille, have been drawn to face off against Ballinabrackey in the first round. The encounter will take place at their fortress, Grangegodden, where the champions will be eager to make a statement. The formidable Ballinabrackey, however, will not make it easy for them, promising a thrilling clash.

Keegan Cup Winners Begin Their Journey

On the other hand, Summerhill, the proud winners of the Keegan Cup, will also kick off their campaign from the comfort of home. The home advantage could be a significant factor, as they set out to make their mark in the tournament.

Exciting Matches Lined Up

The upcoming match schedule is brimming with excitement. A captivating game is expected between Seneschalstown and Skryne, slated for the 17th of February, a Saturday, at 8 pm in Seneschalstown. Following this, spectators will be treated to two more games on the same day. Summerhill will take on Donaghmore Ashbourne in Summerhill, while Gaeil Colmcille will lock horns with Ballinabrackey in Grangegodden. Both these games are set to commence at 2 pm, setting the stage for a day filled with high-octane sport.