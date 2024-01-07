en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Italy

Fede Dimarco Defends Celebration After Inter Milan’s Win

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 7, 2024 at 1:20 am EST
Fede Dimarco Defends Celebration After Inter Milan’s Win

In the heat of the moment, Inter Milan’s Fede Dimarco found himself celebrating his team’s last-minute victory against Hellas Verona directly in front of Thomas Henry, whose missed penalty could have altered the trajectory of the game. The match concluded with a 2-1 win for Inter Milan, a moment of triumph that Dimarco couldn’t resist expressing.

Unplanned Victory Celebration

Dimarco, in his post-match remarks, clarified that his celebration was not premeditated or designed to insult Henry. It was a spontaneous outpouring of emotion, a reaction to the thrill of victory in the face of imminent defeat. He acknowledged that certain quarters might perceive his actions as unsportsmanlike, but underscored the heightened emotional context of the sport.

Camaraderie Amid Competitiveness

The Inter Milan player further highlighted the spirit of sportsmanship and camaraderie that pervades the game, regardless of the intensity of the competition. He shared that he embraced Henry after the final whistle and caught up with his former teammates in the locker room, underscoring the shared experiences and bonds that transcend the battle lines drawn on the pitch.

Addressing the Critics

Dimarco concluded his statement by addressing his critics, urging them to take a broader view of actions within the context of the game. He encouraged them to consider the full spectrum of emotions and dynamics that play out on the pitch, rather than focusing selectively on specific incidents.

0
Italy Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Italy

See more
32 mins ago
Disappointment and Reflection: Frosinone's Coach on Monza Defeat
In a recent turn of sporting events, Frosinone’s head coach, Eusebio di Francesco, voiced his disheartenment after the team’s loss to Monza. Di Francesco, a seasoned coach, conceded that the Monza team merited the win, pointing to his team’s tepid start and a prevailing sense of awe that affected their game strategy. Moments That Defined
Disappointment and Reflection: Frosinone's Coach on Monza Defeat
Indian Student Found Dead in Italy: Family Seeks Government Help for Repatriation
3 hours ago
Indian Student Found Dead in Italy: Family Seeks Government Help for Repatriation
Inter Milan's Captain Lautaro Martinez Close to New Contract Agreement
4 hours ago
Inter Milan's Captain Lautaro Martinez Close to New Contract Agreement
AC Milan's Theo Hernandez May Find Long-Term Position at Centre-Half, Says Coach Stefano Pioli
36 mins ago
AC Milan's Theo Hernandez May Find Long-Term Position at Centre-Half, Says Coach Stefano Pioli
Nihi Resort Unveils 'Wild Wellness' Program: A Revolution in Wellness Tourism
1 hour ago
Nihi Resort Unveils 'Wild Wellness' Program: A Revolution in Wellness Tourism
Celebrity Weddings of 2023: A Year of Love and Commitment
2 hours ago
Celebrity Weddings of 2023: A Year of Love and Commitment
Latest Headlines
World News
Team Secret's Dota 2 Roster Revamp: MidOne Departs, Kordan and Ekki Step In
20 seconds
Team Secret's Dota 2 Roster Revamp: MidOne Departs, Kordan and Ekki Step In
Dominic Solanke Sidelined: Cherries Prevail Despite Key Absences
53 seconds
Dominic Solanke Sidelined: Cherries Prevail Despite Key Absences
Minico High School Clinches First Victory at Rollie Lane Invitational Wrestling Tournament
56 seconds
Minico High School Clinches First Victory at Rollie Lane Invitational Wrestling Tournament
Wolverhampton Emerges as Second Best Premier League Weekend Getaway
1 min
Wolverhampton Emerges as Second Best Premier League Weekend Getaway
Arizona Cardinals Strengthen Defensive Line Ahead of Season Finale Against Seattle Seahawks
2 mins
Arizona Cardinals Strengthen Defensive Line Ahead of Season Finale Against Seattle Seahawks
Celtic's Future: Rodgers on Hart's Contract, Squad Changes, and Furuhashi's Injury
3 mins
Celtic's Future: Rodgers on Hart's Contract, Squad Changes, and Furuhashi's Injury
Larkhall YMCA Harriers Uphold Tradition with Christmas Novelty Handicap Race
3 mins
Larkhall YMCA Harriers Uphold Tradition with Christmas Novelty Handicap Race
7th Commissioner Karachi Cup Basketball Tournament Set to Tip-Off
3 mins
7th Commissioner Karachi Cup Basketball Tournament Set to Tip-Off
Norwich City's FA Cup Stalemate Spurs Fan Outcry and Player Empathy
4 mins
Norwich City's FA Cup Stalemate Spurs Fan Outcry and Player Empathy
Chef Vishnu Manohar: A Culinary Feat for Ram Temple Consecration
2 hours
Chef Vishnu Manohar: A Culinary Feat for Ram Temple Consecration
The Escalating Rivalry in Para Badminton: Bhagat vs Bethell
2 hours
The Escalating Rivalry in Para Badminton: Bhagat vs Bethell
Helsinki's Charm and Iconic Cathedral: Reasons Behind Finland's Happiness Ranking
2 hours
Helsinki's Charm and Iconic Cathedral: Reasons Behind Finland's Happiness Ranking
Global Ambassadors Share New Year Aspirations for 2024 with The Korea Times
4 hours
Global Ambassadors Share New Year Aspirations for 2024 with The Korea Times
Ghanaian Chef Aims for Guinness Record with 11-Day Cooking Marathon
4 hours
Ghanaian Chef Aims for Guinness Record with 11-Day Cooking Marathon
Iraq's Restoration Plan: A New Chapter in Environmental Recovery
4 hours
Iraq's Restoration Plan: A New Chapter in Environmental Recovery
US-China Relations: The Shift from Engagement to Competitive Coexistence
5 hours
US-China Relations: The Shift from Engagement to Competitive Coexistence
War Hospital: A Gritty Encounter with WWI Medical Strategy
10 hours
War Hospital: A Gritty Encounter with WWI Medical Strategy
WoW Season of Discovery: Players React to Latest Hunter Class Nerf
11 hours
WoW Season of Discovery: Players React to Latest Hunter Class Nerf

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app