February 7th in NHL History: A Day of Records and Milestones

This day, February 7th, is one that has been etched in the annals of the National Hockey League (NHL) with indelible ink. It is a date marked by extraordinary performances and significant player landmarks that continue to resonate in the grand narrative of the sport. Setting an unparalleled record on this day in 1976, Darryl Sittler of the Toronto Maple Leafs etched his name in hockey history books, scoring an unmatched 10 points in a single game. This remarkable feat, which comprised six goals and four assists, led to an 11-4 victory over the Boston Bruins. It surpassed the previous eight-point game record held jointly by Maurice Richard and Bert Olmstead of the Montreal Canadiens.

Advertisment

Gordie Howe's Double Milestone

Gordie Howe also has his claim on the day, with two significant landmarks to his name. On February 7th, 1956, Howe became the first player from the Detroit Red Wings to cross the 300 career goals threshold. Nine years later, in 1965, he made history again by becoming the first NHL player to score 100 goals against each opposing team in the league at that time.

Mike Bossy's Record-Breaking Streak

Advertisment

The achievements of Mike Bossy also shine on this day. He established a record 18-game point streak in 1980 and broke Phil Esposito's record for the most hat tricks in NHL history in 1985.

Transformative Trade and Nostalgic Moments

Teemu Selanne's trade to the Mighty Ducks of Anaheim on February 7, 1996, was a pivotal moment for the franchise. He went on to become their all-time leading scorer. Similarly, Wayne Gretzky's first All-Star Game appearance as a member of the Los Angeles Kings in 1989 was a moment of nostalgia. Playing at the Northlands Coliseum, Gretzky went on to win the MVP award.

Advertisment

Other Notable Firsts

February 7th has also witnessed other significant firsts in the NHL. Bernie Parent achieved a 30-win season for the Philadelphia Flyers in 1974, and Joe Mullen became the first U.S.-born player to score 1,000 career points in 1995. Alexei Kovalev had his first five-point game in 2001. The Boston Bruins also celebrated a couple of historic moments on this day, including the first shutout in team history in 1925 and Ray Bourque breaking Bobby Orr's rookie defenseman assist record in 1980.

Significant Milestones

George Hainsworth's record for most shutouts in 1933, Joe Nieuwendyk breaking a team goal record in 1988, and Patrick Roy's 46th career shutout in 1999, which extended the Colorado Avalanche's winning streak to 12 games, are also milestones tied to this day. Many current and former NHL players celebrate their birthdays on February 7th, underscoring its importance in hockey history.