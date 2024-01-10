en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
South Korea

Featherweight Showdown: Oh Ho Taek vs Shamil Gasanov at ONE Fight Night 18

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 10, 2024 at 11:49 pm EST
Featherweight Showdown: Oh Ho Taek vs Shamil Gasanov at ONE Fight Night 18

In an electrifying showdown of featherweight contenders, South Korean mixed martial artist Oh Ho Taek, better known as ‘Spider’, is set to lock horns with Russian submission expert Shamil Gasanov at ONE Fight Night 18. The high-stakes main event is slated to take place in the bustling city of Bangkok, Thailand.

Spider’s Ascent

Oh, a promising talent in the featherweight division, is determined to climb the ranks. His fighting spirit is fueled by the mindset and speeches of champions he admires. Having tasted victory in his promotional debut with a split decision, the ‘Spider’ aims to secure his second win in the ONE Championship. However, the path has not been without obstacles. A knockout loss in his second fight served as a stark reminder of the sport’s unpredictable nature.

Gasanov’s Redemption

Gasanov, on the other hand, carries a similar narrative. He too emerged victorious in his promotional debut, only to face defeat in his second ONE Championship fight. The upcoming duel presents a golden opportunity for him to redeem himself and progress in the featherweight category. His grappling prowess, marked by his expertise in submissions, makes him a formidable adversary for Oh.

ONE Fight Night 18: A Spectacle for North America

Adding to the excitement, ONE Fight Night 18 will be available for North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription. This offers subscribers the privilege to witness the clash live and free during U.S. primetime on January 12. As the fighters prepare for the imminent showdown, the anticipation continues to build for what promises to be a thrilling night of mixed martial arts action.

0
South Korea Sports Thailand
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

South Korea

See more
4 mins ago
South Korea Steps In to Support Exporters Amid Disruptions in Red Sea
In response to the recent disruptions in Red Sea cargo shipments, the South Korean government has pledged its commitment to support the country’s exporters. The decision comes amidst growing concerns over the stability of one of the world’s busiest maritime trade routes. The Red Sea, a critical channel connecting the Mediterranean Sea and the Indian
South Korea Steps In to Support Exporters Amid Disruptions in Red Sea
Jeon Do-yeon Confirmed, Kim Ji-won in Talks for 'The Price of Confession'
2 hours ago
Jeon Do-yeon Confirmed, Kim Ji-won in Talks for 'The Price of Confession'
South Korean Air Force Eases Vision Requirements for Aspiring Pilots
2 hours ago
South Korean Air Force Eases Vision Requirements for Aspiring Pilots
Samsung's Harman Acquires Music Streaming Platform Roon: A Strategic Move in Digital Audio Sector
1 hour ago
Samsung's Harman Acquires Music Streaming Platform Roon: A Strategic Move in Digital Audio Sector
Assailant Stabs South Korean Opposition Leader in Bid to Thwart Presidency
1 hour ago
Assailant Stabs South Korean Opposition Leader in Bid to Thwart Presidency
HD Hyundai Unveils Autonomous Vision at CES 2024
1 hour ago
HD Hyundai Unveils Autonomous Vision at CES 2024
Latest Headlines
World News
Belgian Prime Minister's Visit to China: A Diplomatic Milestone
26 seconds
Belgian Prime Minister's Visit to China: A Diplomatic Milestone
Super Bowl 58: SB Nation's NFL Playoffs Team Ranking Unveiled
57 seconds
Super Bowl 58: SB Nation's NFL Playoffs Team Ranking Unveiled
UK Government Considers Emergency Legislation to Rectify Horizon IT Scandal
1 min
UK Government Considers Emergency Legislation to Rectify Horizon IT Scandal
Toronto Maple Leafs Decimate San Jose Sharks in Commanding 7-1 Victory
3 mins
Toronto Maple Leafs Decimate San Jose Sharks in Commanding 7-1 Victory
Melania Trump's Mother, Amalija Knavs, Passes Away: A Tribute and Political Echoes
4 mins
Melania Trump's Mother, Amalija Knavs, Passes Away: A Tribute and Political Echoes
Los Angeles Lakers Secure Back-to-Back Wins, Defeating Toronto Raptors in Close Game
6 mins
Los Angeles Lakers Secure Back-to-Back Wins, Defeating Toronto Raptors in Close Game
Plant-Based Diet Linked to 39% Lower Infection Risk, Study Shows
6 mins
Plant-Based Diet Linked to 39% Lower Infection Risk, Study Shows
How Gurbaksh Chahal's Procurenet is Revolutionizing University Research and Development
6 mins
How Gurbaksh Chahal's Procurenet is Revolutionizing University Research and Development
U.S. Defense Secretary's Secret Hospitalization Stirs Controversy
6 mins
U.S. Defense Secretary's Secret Hospitalization Stirs Controversy
2023 Records Near-Threshold Heat, Underscoring Climate Change Impact
44 mins
2023 Records Near-Threshold Heat, Underscoring Climate Change Impact
Ajay Banga Begins Term as World Bank Group President Amid Global Economic Challenges
2 hours
Ajay Banga Begins Term as World Bank Group President Amid Global Economic Challenges
Shivraj Singh Chouhan Lauds PM Modi's Leadership in Globalising India
3 hours
Shivraj Singh Chouhan Lauds PM Modi's Leadership in Globalising India
Washington Middle School Student, Jaylynne Poshak, Honored as Featured Artist for Copper Dog 150
5 hours
Washington Middle School Student, Jaylynne Poshak, Honored as Featured Artist for Copper Dog 150
Audacious Theft of $250,000 'Tiny Home' Sparks County-Wide Search in Barstow
6 hours
Audacious Theft of $250,000 'Tiny Home' Sparks County-Wide Search in Barstow
Indian Cities Struggle to Meet Air Quality Targets; ISRO's Aditya-L1 Enters Halo Orbit; South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide
7 hours
Indian Cities Struggle to Meet Air Quality Targets; ISRO's Aditya-L1 Enters Halo Orbit; South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide
2023: A Year of Record Heat and Climate Challenges
7 hours
2023: A Year of Record Heat and Climate Challenges
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Scientists Warn of Hotter 2024
7 hours
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Scientists Warn of Hotter 2024
U.S. Appeals Court Confirms Thyssen Museum's Ownership of Nazi-Looted Pissarro Painting
9 hours
U.S. Appeals Court Confirms Thyssen Museum's Ownership of Nazi-Looted Pissarro Painting

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app