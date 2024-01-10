Featherweight Showdown: Oh Ho Taek vs Shamil Gasanov at ONE Fight Night 18

In an electrifying showdown of featherweight contenders, South Korean mixed martial artist Oh Ho Taek, better known as ‘Spider’, is set to lock horns with Russian submission expert Shamil Gasanov at ONE Fight Night 18. The high-stakes main event is slated to take place in the bustling city of Bangkok, Thailand.

Spider’s Ascent

Oh, a promising talent in the featherweight division, is determined to climb the ranks. His fighting spirit is fueled by the mindset and speeches of champions he admires. Having tasted victory in his promotional debut with a split decision, the ‘Spider’ aims to secure his second win in the ONE Championship. However, the path has not been without obstacles. A knockout loss in his second fight served as a stark reminder of the sport’s unpredictable nature.

Gasanov’s Redemption

Gasanov, on the other hand, carries a similar narrative. He too emerged victorious in his promotional debut, only to face defeat in his second ONE Championship fight. The upcoming duel presents a golden opportunity for him to redeem himself and progress in the featherweight category. His grappling prowess, marked by his expertise in submissions, makes him a formidable adversary for Oh.

ONE Fight Night 18: A Spectacle for North America

Adding to the excitement, ONE Fight Night 18 will be available for North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription. This offers subscribers the privilege to witness the clash live and free during U.S. primetime on January 12. As the fighters prepare for the imminent showdown, the anticipation continues to build for what promises to be a thrilling night of mixed martial arts action.