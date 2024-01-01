en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Football

FCB Nyasa Big Bullets Triumph in Inaugural Ibongetse Castel Challenge Cup

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 1, 2024 at 1:13 pm EST
FCB Nyasa Big Bullets Triumph in Inaugural Ibongetse Castel Challenge Cup

In a display of power and precision, FCB Nyasa Big Bullets have emerged victorious in the inaugural Ibongetse Castel Challenge Cup. This feat was achieved after an adrenaline-charged match against Silver Strikers, culminating in a 4-2 win for the Big Bullets in a post-match penalty shootout. The triumph marks a significant milestone in Malawian football, celebrating the end of a successful K320 million tournament and the intense competition that characterized it.

Victory Ends Trophy Drought

FCB Nyasa Big Bullets’ win not only granted them the title of the first-ever champions of this newly formed competition but also put an end to their two-season trophy drought. This victory has undeniably elevated their standing in the football community, setting a high bar for future tournaments and competitors.

The Winning Strategy

The Bullets’ win can be attributed to their tactical play, which saw the match end in a one-all draw in regulation time, leading to the decisive penalty shootout. Their triumph in this high-stakes shootout underscored their competitive spirit and the prowess of their key players, demonstrating their ability to perform under pressure.

Tournament Revenue and Future Prospects

The final of the inaugural Ibongetse Castel Challenge Cup generated a gross revenue of K45.28 million, with equal shares of K8.12 million going to the two teams and the ground owners. The tournament, which saw ticket prices ranging from K3,000 to K20,000, witnessed a turnout higher than that of the Blantyre derby, according to football analyst Kevin Moyo. The success of this tournament bodes well for future competitions and the continued development of football in Malawi.

0
Football Malawi Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Sheffield Wednesday and Hull City Locked in Goalless Stalemate

By Salman Khan

Kaizer Chiefs' Trophy Drought: A Test of Mettle

By Salman Khan

49ers Clinch Top Seed in NFC Following Decisive Victory Over Commanders

By Salman Khan

Afcon 2023: A Celebration of African Football's Talent and Triumph

By Salman Khan

Everton's Rollercoaster 2023: Year in Review ...
@Football · 60 mins
Everton's Rollercoaster 2023: Year in Review ...
heart comment 0
New York Jets: A Look at the Challenges and Prospects for the 2024 Season

By Salman Khan

New York Jets: A Look at the Challenges and Prospects for the 2024 Season
Paige Mallabourn-Edmondson’s Cryptic Post: A Love Triangle’s End?

By Salman Khan

Paige Mallabourn-Edmondson's Cryptic Post: A Love Triangle's End?
Liverpool vs Newcastle United: A New Year Showdown in the Premier League

By Salman Khan

Liverpool vs Newcastle United: A New Year Showdown in the Premier League
Fulham’s New Year’s Eve Triumph Over Arsenal Shakes Up Premier League

By Salman Khan

Fulham's New Year's Eve Triumph Over Arsenal Shakes Up Premier League
Latest Headlines
World News
Kogi State's Governor-Elect Ahmed Ododo Foresees Redemption in 2024
57 seconds
Kogi State's Governor-Elect Ahmed Ododo Foresees Redemption in 2024
Abductions During New Year’s Celebrations: Security Challenges in Cross River State
2 mins
Abductions During New Year’s Celebrations: Security Challenges in Cross River State
Sheffield Wednesday and Hull City Locked in Goalless Stalemate
2 mins
Sheffield Wednesday and Hull City Locked in Goalless Stalemate
Tottenham Secures Victory Over Bournemouth: Postecoglou's Candid Comments Steal The Show
3 mins
Tottenham Secures Victory Over Bournemouth: Postecoglou's Candid Comments Steal The Show
NHS Strikes in the UK: A Crisis in Paediatric Care
4 mins
NHS Strikes in the UK: A Crisis in Paediatric Care
Ree Drummond, 'The Pioneer Woman', Compares Wisdom Tooth Extraction to Childbirth and Embraces Change
5 mins
Ree Drummond, 'The Pioneer Woman', Compares Wisdom Tooth Extraction to Childbirth and Embraces Change
First Baby of 2024 Marks a Hopeful Start Amid Fewer New Year's Births
6 mins
First Baby of 2024 Marks a Hopeful Start Amid Fewer New Year's Births
Travis Barker Completes Half Marathon with Kourtney Kardashian's Support
7 mins
Travis Barker Completes Half Marathon with Kourtney Kardashian's Support
Wangphu Villagers Demand Government Intervention for Better Governance
7 mins
Wangphu Villagers Demand Government Intervention for Better Governance
World's Oldest Chicken, Peanut, Dies at 21: A Life That Touched Hearts Globally
22 mins
World's Oldest Chicken, Peanut, Dies at 21: A Life That Touched Hearts Globally
Unity, Peace, and Resolve: Global Leaders' Vision for 2024
47 mins
Unity, Peace, and Resolve: Global Leaders' Vision for 2024
A Tale of Two Worlds: Celebrations and Conflict Usher in 2024
56 mins
A Tale of Two Worlds: Celebrations and Conflict Usher in 2024
World Welcomes 2024: Moments of Unity Amidst Global Uncertainties
60 mins
World Welcomes 2024: Moments of Unity Amidst Global Uncertainties
China Global Television Network: Bridging China and the World
1 hour
China Global Television Network: Bridging China and the World
2024: A Year of Significant Historical Anniversaries
2 hours
2024: A Year of Significant Historical Anniversaries
New Year 2024: Global Call for 'Peace and Unity'
3 hours
New Year 2024: Global Call for 'Peace and Unity'
Pope Francis Calls for Peace and Responsible AI on World Day of Peace
3 hours
Pope Francis Calls for Peace and Responsible AI on World Day of Peace
2024 Dawns with Fireworks and Conflict: A World in Contrast
3 hours
2024 Dawns with Fireworks and Conflict: A World in Contrast

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app