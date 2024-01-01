en English
Malawi

FCB Nyasa Big Bullets Triumph in Inaugural Ibongetse Castel Challenge Cup

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 1, 2024 at 11:01 am EST
FCB Nyasa Big Bullets Triumph in Inaugural Ibongetse Castel Challenge Cup

FCB Nyasa Big Bullets, in a thrilling display of football, claimed victory in the first-ever K320 million Ibongetse Castel Challenge Cup. They defeated Silver Strikers in a nail-biting post-match penalty shootout, with a decisive score of 4-2. This tightly contested match, which ended in a one-all draw in regulation time, was a testament to the teams’ skill, composure, and tenacity under pressure.

A Historic Victory

This triumph not only ended FCB Nyasa Big Bullets’ two-season trophy drought but also established them as the inaugural champions of this newly formed competition. This victory can be seen as a precedent-setting moment for future tournaments, significantly boosting the team’s standing within the football community.

Financial Implications of the Final

The inaugural Ibongetse Castel Cup final grossed K45.28 million, with both the teams and the ground owners pocketing K8.12 million each. Other stakeholders also received various amounts. Despite the higher ticket prices compared to the Blantyre derby, a football analyst noted that the turnout for the final surpassed that of the derby.

Reactions to the Outcome

While Silver Strikers voiced reservations about the gate revenue, FCB Nyasa Big Bullets expressed satisfaction with the outcome. The final’s outcome, both on the pitch and in the financial implications, has certainly set the stage for engaging and lucrative tournaments in the future.

In related news, The Sunday Times is urging readers to explore new ways to engage with the day’s stories through their e-Paper Solutions. Offline payments for subscription plans are available at a rate of K1000 per copy per day. For custom plans or more information regarding the e-Paper subscriptions, interested individuals can reach out using the provided contact information.

Malawi Sports
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

