FCB Nyasa Big Bullets Triumph in Inaugural Ibongetse Castel Challenge Cup

FCB Nyasa Big Bullets, in a thrilling display of football, claimed victory in the first-ever K320 million Ibongetse Castel Challenge Cup. They defeated Silver Strikers in a nail-biting post-match penalty shootout, with a decisive score of 4-2. This tightly contested match, which ended in a one-all draw in regulation time, was a testament to the teams’ skill, composure, and tenacity under pressure.

A Historic Victory

This triumph not only ended FCB Nyasa Big Bullets’ two-season trophy drought but also established them as the inaugural champions of this newly formed competition. This victory can be seen as a precedent-setting moment for future tournaments, significantly boosting the team’s standing within the football community.

Financial Implications of the Final

The inaugural Ibongetse Castel Cup final grossed K45.28 million, with both the teams and the ground owners pocketing K8.12 million each. Other stakeholders also received various amounts. Despite the higher ticket prices compared to the Blantyre derby, a football analyst noted that the turnout for the final surpassed that of the derby.

Reactions to the Outcome

While Silver Strikers voiced reservations about the gate revenue, FCB Nyasa Big Bullets expressed satisfaction with the outcome. The final’s outcome, both on the pitch and in the financial implications, has certainly set the stage for engaging and lucrative tournaments in the future.

