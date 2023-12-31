en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Football

FCB Nyasa Big Bullets Triumph in Ibongetse Castel Challenge Cup

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: December 31, 2023 at 3:36 am EST | Updated: Dec 31, 2023 at 5:06 am EST
FCB Nyasa Big Bullets Triumph in Ibongetse Castel Challenge Cup

In a captivating showdown marked by skill, determination, and resilience, FCB Nyasa Big Bullets emerged as the undisputed champions of the first-ever K320 million Ibongetse Castel Challenge Cup.

The team triumphed over Silver Strikers in a pulsating post-match penalty shootout, sealing their victory with a final score of 4-2. This monumental win has etched the Big Bullets’ name in the annals of history as the inaugural champions of this prestigious tournament.

A Nail-Biting Finale

The stage was set for a thrilling finale as the Big Bullets and Silver Strikers locked horns on the football field. The match was an exhibition of talent and tenacity from both sides, but it was Lanjesi Nkhoma of FCB Nyasa Big Bullets who brought the game to a dramatic climax.

With his equalizing goal, Nkhoma tied the score at 1-1, pushing the match into a tense penalty shootout.

Implications for Silver Strikers

The outcome of this closely contested match has not only impacted the Silver Strikers’ immediate future but also instigated a significant shift in the team’s dynamics.

The result led to the departure of Mark Harrison from his role as the team’s coach. The Strikers are now in the process of searching for a new leader to guide them in future endeavours.

A Landmark for Football Culture

The inaugural Ibongetse Castel Challenge Cup was more than just a football match; it was an event that marked a significant addition to the region’s sporting calendar. The tournament highlighted the growing football culture within the region and showcased the sport’s capacity to captivate and unite fans in celebration of their teams’ successes.

The victory of FCB Nyasa Big Bullets in the tournament has set the stage for more intense and competitive football in the future, stoking the anticipation for the seasons to come.

0
Football Malawi Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

A Month of Shadows and Light: Bermuda in May

By Salman Khan

Fulham FC Eyes Feyenoord's Mats Wieffer as Potential Replacement for Joao Palhinha

By Salman Khan

Manchester United's Stunning Defeat Against Nottingham Forest: A Wake-Up Call for Change

By Salman Khan

Chavavo and Madira United Triumph in Oguso Super Cup's 13th Edition

By Salman Khan

Luanda Villa FC: From Underdogs to Game Changers in Kenya's National S ...
@Football · 1 hour
Luanda Villa FC: From Underdogs to Game Changers in Kenya's National S ...
heart comment 0
Nikki Haley Courts Iowa Votes, Fumbles on Basketball Star’s Name

By Geeta Pillai

Nikki Haley Courts Iowa Votes, Fumbles on Basketball Star's Name
Cristiano Ronaldo: A Year of Triumph, Leading Goal Scorer of 2023

By Salman Akhtar

Cristiano Ronaldo: A Year of Triumph, Leading Goal Scorer of 2023
Cristiano Ronaldo: A Year of Triumph, Leading Goal Scorer of 2023

By Salman Akhtar

Cristiano Ronaldo: A Year of Triumph, Leading Goal Scorer of 2023
Cristiano Ronaldo: A Year of Triumph, Leading Goal Scorer of 2023

By Salman Akhtar

Cristiano Ronaldo: A Year of Triumph, Leading Goal Scorer of 2023
Latest Headlines
World News
Arvind Panagariya Appointed as Chairman of India's New Finance Commission
2 mins
Arvind Panagariya Appointed as Chairman of India's New Finance Commission
Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows Targeted in Swatting Incident Following Controversial Ballot Decision
5 mins
Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows Targeted in Swatting Incident Following Controversial Ballot Decision
Rafael Nadal Makes a Triumphant Return to Professional Tennis
6 mins
Rafael Nadal Makes a Triumphant Return to Professional Tennis
Federal Judge Approves Redrawn Voting Maps in Georgia, Sparking Controversy
6 mins
Federal Judge Approves Redrawn Voting Maps in Georgia, Sparking Controversy
Study Shows Elderly Can Gain Significant Muscle Mass Through Resistance Exercise
7 mins
Study Shows Elderly Can Gain Significant Muscle Mass Through Resistance Exercise
Challenges and Developments: Global Perspective On The Year Ahead
8 mins
Challenges and Developments: Global Perspective On The Year Ahead
DeSantis Criticizes Trump's Education Policy, Highlights Missed Opportunities
10 mins
DeSantis Criticizes Trump's Education Policy, Highlights Missed Opportunities
ClimateCast Retrospective: 2023, The Hottest Year on Record
13 mins
ClimateCast Retrospective: 2023, The Hottest Year on Record
Florida Governor DeSantis Slams Nikki Haley Over Civil War Comments, Urges Recognition of Slavery's Role
15 mins
Florida Governor DeSantis Slams Nikki Haley Over Civil War Comments, Urges Recognition of Slavery's Role
Christ the Redeemer Honors Pelé: A Monumental Tribute to a Soccer Legend
27 mins
Christ the Redeemer Honors Pelé: A Monumental Tribute to a Soccer Legend
2024 Global Economic Outlook: Navigating Potential Threats and Opportunities
41 mins
2024 Global Economic Outlook: Navigating Potential Threats and Opportunities
Loch Ness Monster Sightings in 2023: A Dip but Not a Disbelief
49 mins
Loch Ness Monster Sightings in 2023: A Dip but Not a Disbelief
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Tapestry of New Year's Eve Celebrations
60 mins
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Tapestry of New Year's Eve Celebrations
Global Countdown2Ceasefire Campaign Gains Momentum Ahead of New Year's Eve
2 hours
Global Countdown2Ceasefire Campaign Gains Momentum Ahead of New Year's Eve
2023: A Year of Record-Breaking Performances and Historic Feats in Sports
3 hours
2023: A Year of Record-Breaking Performances and Historic Feats in Sports
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
5 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
5 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
5 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app