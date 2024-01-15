FC Wangu Mazodze Expands with a Second Team for ZIFA Central Region Division One

FC Wangu Mazodze, a commendable contender in the ZIFA Eastern Region Division One, has broadened its horizons by inaugurating a second team to compete in the ZIFA Central Region Division One. This newly formed team will establish its base in Redcliff, in close proximity to Kwekwe, where Viscos Sports Club will serve as their home ground.

FC Wangu Mazodze's Vision for Expansion

Club chairman, Trevor Chateuka confirmed that the Redcliff team has already affiliated to the Central Region and has set its eyes on earning a promotion to the Premiership. The Eastern Region team of FC Wangu Mazodze had a close shot at promotion last season but missed out due to a boardroom decision favoring Bikita Minerals. This decision was attributed to their opponent, Grayham, being penalized for fielding an ineligible player.

Changes in the Coaching Staff

For the upcoming season, the Eastern Region team has hired the seasoned coach, John Nyikadzino, to replace George Magariro, with high hopes pinned on their promotion prospects. The team is optimistic that the expertise brought by Nyikadzino, coupled with the team's talent and determination, will tip the scales in their favor.

Club's Vision and Future Plans

Chateuka stated that the club's vision is to empower communities through football and provide a platform for untapped young talent. In line with this vision, the club is excited about the prospect of both teams earning promotions to the top-tier league. Such a development would be a testament to their commitment to community empowerment and entertainment through football, and would make for a thrilling spectacle for football enthusiasts.