FC Tucson Gears Up for Preseason Showdown with MLS, USL, and NWSL Teams

FC Tucson, the reputable soccer organization, has unveiled its pre-season agenda, kicking off with the commencement of training camp on January 24. The announcement includes high-profile matches featuring teams from Major League Soccer (MLS), United Soccer League (USL), and the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL). This marks the 14th consecutive season FC Tucson has hosted preseason events, a tradition deeply rooted in the club's history.

Advertisment

Desert Friendlies: The First Whistle

The first desert friendly match is slated for January 27, where Minnesota United FC, fondly referred to as the Loons, will go head-to-head against CF Montral, the Canadian championship runner-up. The two teams boast of accomplished players such as former English Premier League striker Teemu Pukki for the Loons, and Kenyan defender Victor Wanyama for CF Montral, both of whom are expected to make their mark on the pitch.

USL Clubs in the Spotlight

Advertisment

Several USL clubs are set to participate in the friendlies hosted by FC Tucson. Among them are Sacramento Republic FC, Louisville City FC, Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC, New Mexico United, Detroit City FC, El Paso Locomotive FC, featuring Tucson's own Miles Lyons, and USL League One's Spokane Velocity, which includes former FC Tucson goalkeeper Carlos Merancio. The diverse lineup of clubs testifies to the wide-ranging appeal of the preseason event.

A Tradition with Deep Roots

FC Tucson's tradition of hosting preseason matches began in March 2011 with an electrifying game between Sporting Kansas City and New York Red Bulls, which attracted over 10,000 fans. However, the soccer landscape has evolved since then, and many MLS teams have shown a preference for preseason events in California. Despite these shifts, FC Tucson remains optimistic about its position in the market and is eagerly awaiting the NWSL's preseason plans before announcing further team visits.