FC Goa Clinches Victory over Inter Kashi in Kalinga Super Cup

In a thrilling match at the Kalinga Stadium, FC Goa managed to clinch a nail-biting 2-1 victory over Inter Kashi at the Kalinga Super Cup. The Goan team’s striking performance was majorly attributed to the stellar contributions of Carl McHugh, Noah Sadaoui, and Carlos Martinez.

Goa’s Impressive Run

With this win, FC Goa continues its impressive run in the Indian Super League, fortifying its standing as the current leader. The team showcased a robust performance, with both Noah Sadaoui and Carlos Martinez scoring goals, demonstrating FC Goa’s offensive prowess.

The Battle on the Field

The match was a tough battle, with both teams demonstrating stellar performances and giving it their all. Despite the loss, Inter Kashi did not go down without a fight. Nikum Gyamar, from Inter Kashi, managed to score a goal, ensuring his team left a mark on the game.

Looking Ahead

FC Goa’s next challenge in the Kalinga Super Cup 2024 poses against Bengaluru FC. This upcoming match, scheduled for Wednesday, is eagerly anticipated by football enthusiasts, as it promises to deliver another exciting showdown between two of the Indian Super League’s top teams.