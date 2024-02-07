FC Cincinnati Teams Up With Local Universities For Fanbase Expansion

FC Cincinnati, the professional soccer institution, is extending its reach into the local university circuit with the launch of the FC Cincinnati College Ambassador Program. The club has collaborated with six student-athletes from three regional Division I universities for this initiative, in an effort to expand its fan base, particularly among young adults. The collaboration, described as an NIL (Name, Image, and Likeness) partnership, is a pioneering move aiming to bridge the gap between professional sports and academia.

Unveiling the Inaugural Cohort

Two student-athletes from each of the following universities: University of Cincinnati, Xavier University, and Northern Kentucky University, have been selected to form the inaugural cohort. Representing the University of Cincinnati are Evan Tengesdahl and Kendal Green, Northern Kentucky University is represented by Jeramiah Israel and Keeyan Itejere, and Xavier University is represented by Brady Ahern and Annie Sinning. These young athletes are expected to play a pivotal role in broadening the club's outreach efforts.

More Than Just a Fan Base Expansion

Jeff Berding, President and Co-CEO of FC Cincinnati, expressed great enthusiasm for the initiative. He emphasized the program's potential not just for fan base expansion, but also in connecting with young adults with considerable influence in the soccer community. Beyond the fan base expansion, the program is set to provide the student-athletes with unique experiences during the 2024 season.

Perks and Professional Development

The program also extends its benefits to the participants by facilitating their development of skills through interaction with industry professionals. The partnered athletes will be offered an Apple TV MLS Season Pass subscription and discounts at the FCC team store, enhancing the overall appeal of the program.

As the club gears up for its 2024 season, it has already begun the preparations for the next year's program. Information on how to join the 2025 FC Cincinnati College Ambassador Program has been made available for those interested in the opportunity.