FC Cincinnati Bolsters Attack with Corey Baird Signing

Major League Soccer (MLS) team, FC Cincinnati, has finalized the signing of free-agent striker Corey Baird on a two-year contract, with an option for an additional year, through the 2025 MLS season. This strategic acquisition aims to bolster Cincinnati’s attacking options following the departure of key striker Brandon Vazquez, who recently moved to Liga MX’s Monterrey.

Baird: A Seasoned Player with Proven Track Record

Recognized as a seasoned player with significant MLS experience, Baird joins Cincinnati after a successful stint with Houston Dynamo. During his time at Dynamo, he netted 14 goals in the 2023 season and was celebrated for his contribution to Dynamo’s 2023 US Open Cup victory over Inter Miami. Prior to Dynamo, Baird built a solid track record boasting 28 goals and 25 assists in 161 regular-season appearances across various clubs, including LAFC and Real Salt Lake. The 27-year-old’s versatility and goal-scoring capabilities are expected to contribute significantly to Cincinnati’s offense.

Baird Fills Cincinnati’s Striker Void

Baird’s transfer is expected to fill the void left by Brandon Vazquez, a key figure in Cincinnati’s offense, who scored 17 goals in the previous season before transferring to Monterrey. General manager Chris Albright has highlighted Baird’s skillset as being particularly valuable for Cincinnati’s attack. In addition to his offensive prowess, Baird’s defensive work rate and familiarity with high-pressing tactics are seen as valuable assets for the team.

Anticipating a Strong 2024 MLS Campaign

For the upcoming 2024 MLS campaign, Baird will be joining forces with existing talents such as MLS MVP Lucho Acosta, Aaron Boupendza, and 2023 Defender of the Year Matt Miazga. Cincinnati is coming off a successful season, having won the Supporters’ Shield, and Baird’s addition is anticipated to help the team in their pursuit of further trophies. The team opens the 2024 MLS season on Feb. 25 at home against Toronto FC.