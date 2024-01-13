en English
Football

FC Bengaluru United: High Hopes for I-League Qualification

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 13, 2024 at 7:33 am EST
FC Bengaluru United: High Hopes for I-League Qualification

FC Bengaluru United, the two-time BDFA champions, are keenly positioned to make their mark in the upcoming I-League 2 matches, with their sights set on qualifying for the I-League and ultimately, the prestigious Indian Super League (ISL). Boasting a squad that perfectly blends youthful dynamism with seasoned experience, the club’s optimism is palpable as they prepare to embark on this vital campaign.

Fernando Varela: The Guiding Force

At the helm of the team for the second time is Spanish coach, Fernando A. Santiago Varela. Varela, who previously coached the team in 2023, is no stranger to the complexities of Indian football. His extensive experience and profound understanding of the game, coupled with the players’ familiarity with his coaching style, are expected to be vital assets in the club’s quest for success. With lessons learned from past near misses, including a disheartening one-point shortfall in the previous season, the team is determined to leverage their thorough pre-season preparations to make a significant impact this time around.

Supportive Club Ownership and New League Format

Gaurav Manchanda, the passionate owner of FC Bengaluru United, emphasizes the readiness of the club’s robust squad of over 20 players for the impending challenges. Manchanda’s commentary on the AIFF’s newly outlined league format and progression pathway underscores its potential to inject clarity into the football ecosystem, thereby encouraging increased player participation. He also expressed his delight over the growing number of football clubs in Bengaluru, pointing out the benefits for local players, businesses, and the fans, while advocating for more clubs from Karnataka to join the upper leagues to boost competition.

Squad and Kit: Reflections of Bengaluru

In a move that reflects the club’s deep roots in the city, the team’s kit for the upcoming season draws inspiration from the landscape of Bengaluru. The home kit features the quintessential banyan tree, while the away kit is adorned with a pattern of the vibrant tabebuia flower, marking a unique blend of sport and local culture. As the team prepares to face Kenkre FC in their first match of the I-League 2 on January 20th in Bengaluru, their journey promises to be an exciting chapter in the city’s sporting narrative.

Football India Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

