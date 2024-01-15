FC Bayern Munich Seals Partnership with Crypto Trading Platform Bitpanda

FC Bayern Munich, the titan of German football, has ushered in a novel alliance with Bitpanda, the top-notch Austrian-based cryptocurrency trading platform. This collaboration coincided with the resumption of the Bundesliga season on January 12, 2024, with Bitpanda stepping into the limelight as FC Bayern’s newly crowned Platinum Partner and official crypto trading partner. A bond that will span through every home game for the Munich-based team.

Shared Leadership and Long-term Vision

Jan-Christian Dreesen, the CEO of FC Bayern Munich, voiced his fervor for the partnership, spotlighting the mutual market leadership and long-term vantage point shared by the two institutions. In a similar vein, FC Bayern board member for marketing, Andreas Jung, underscored the alignment of the two robust standard-setting brands.

Bitpanda and FC Bayern: A Winning Mentality

On the other side of the partnership, Bitpanda CEO Eric Demuth also reflected these sentiments. He hailed the common winning mentality and the ingrained culture of continuous improvement as the bedrock for a sustainable relationship. This vision of shared success and relentless enhancement is a testament to the strength of the new alliance.

Visibility and Brand Alignment

Bitpanda’s partnership with FC Bayern goes beyond the typical sponsorship agreement. It provides the cryptocurrency platform a prominent presence at Munich home matches and on TV broadcasts. The partnership even includes potential activation with FC Bayern players, offering an elevated level of engagement for fans and the wider public. This alliance is founded on strong entrepreneurial principles and financial sustainability, with Bitpanda as a leading light in the crypto industry and FC Bayern as a dominant force in European football.