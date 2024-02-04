FAZ Appoints Derrick Kafuli as Acting Referees Manager Amidst Match Boycotts

In a pivotal move aimed at addressing the turmoil within its refereeing department, the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) has appointed Derrick Kafuli as the acting Referees Manager. This development signals a determined effort to restore the integrity of refereeing in Zambian football, a space that has recently been clouded with controversies and uncertainty.

Restoring Integrity and Regaining Trust

The appointment of Derrick Kafuli, a seasoned FIFA Referee, follows the suspension of the former manager, Aziph Banda. Banda was temporarily relieved of his duties to facilitate investigations into various concerns regarding match officiating that had been raised. The decision to bring Kafuli onboard, therefore, is seen as a significant step towards not only resolving these concerns but also regaining the trust of all stakeholders involved.

FAZ's Confidence in Kafuli's Ability

Reuben Kamanga, the General Secretary of FAZ, has publicly expressed his confidence in Kafuli's ability to steer the department in the right direction. He emphasized on Kafuli's extensive experience and knowledge of the game, traits that make him the ideal candidate to lead this critical aspect of Zambian football. Kamanga's endorsement of Kafuli sends a clear message of FAZ's commitment to uphold the highest standards of fairness and transparency in their games.

Addressing Referees' Boycott

FAZ's move comes amidst reported boycotts of matches by referees in three provinces due to unresolved grievances. While recognizing and appreciating those provinces that continued to run matches despite the challenges, Kamanga called upon the boycotting referees to return to work, assuring them that their issues are being taken seriously and will be addressed promptly.

Future Plans: More Recruits, Better Football

As part of their proactive approach to strengthen the refereeing workforce, FAZ has also unveiled plans to recruit more referees. This step is in response to the increasing demand for referees across the country and is indicative of FAZ's determination to ensure that football in Zambia continues to progress without any hindrances.

In conclusion, the appointment of Derrick Kafuli as the acting Referees Manager is a significant stride towards restoring the integrity of Zambian football refereeing. The FAZ, under the stewardship of General Secretary Reuben Kamanga, has shown a steadfast commitment towards addressing the grievances of referees and enhancing the quality of football officiating across the nation.