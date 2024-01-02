en English
Football

Faversham Town FC Parts Ways with Coach Sammy Moore Amidst Performance Concerns

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 7:04 am EST
Faversham Town Football Club has confirmed the departure of first-team coach Sammy Moore. The announcement comes in the wake of a string of underwhelming performances, despite the club’s leading position in the Southern Counties East League Premier Division. The struggle to maintain form has been particularly evident during matches against promotion contenders Glebe, Whitstable, and Deal.

Changing Dynamics in the East League Premier Division

Deal, under the stewardship of Steve King, has now emerged as the title frontrunner. With the advantage of games in hand, Deal is poised to overtake Faversham for the top spot. Faversham’s chairman, Gary Smart, has confirmed that Matt Newman, a seasoned player at the club and an employee of Smart’s, will assume the role of interim manager.

Club Statement on Moore’s Dismissal

In a formal statement, the club expressed gratitude to Moore and his family for their efforts over the past 14 months. However, it was also made clear that the board felt recent performances failed to meet the set objectives, given the resources and quality of players at their disposal. This roster includes former Gillingham striker Adebayo Akinfenwa.

The Hunt for a New Manager

The club is now actively searching for a new manager, with an announcement expected in the near future. Faversham also harbored ambitions of success in the FA Vase, but these hopes were dashed when they were disqualified from the competition due to fielding an ineligible player. The club’s next scheduled match is against Tunbridge Wells.

Football Sports United Kingdom
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

