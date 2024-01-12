Father-Son Duo Unearth World’s Rarest Soccer Card

In St. Peters, Missouri, a father-son duo unearthed a treasure that has riveted the world of soccer memorabilia. 10-year-old Jett Meyer, a soccer enthusiast, and his father Brad made the discovery of a lifetime. They found one of the world’s rarest and most valuable soccer trading cards, a 1/1 Topps superfractor featuring the legendary Lionel Messi. This unique card, signifying its singular existence, emerged from a case of the new Topps MLS release. The case had been purchased at their local RestlessCraft card shop, a haven for trading card enthusiasts.

Astronomical Odds

The chance of finding a superfractor card is astronomically low. Experts estimate the odds at one in 34,000 packs, making the Meyer’s discovery nothing short of miraculous. Their find was even more extraordinary given that it was the very first case they opened. The rarity and value of the card have generated substantial buzz within the trading card community and beyond.

Offers Pour In

Offers for purchase have swiftly rolled in, with bids reaching up to $30,000. This significant monetary value, however, pales in comparison to the emotional value the card holds for Jett and Brad. For them, it symbolizes more than a potential windfall; it represents a priceless moment of connection, a shared triumph in their shared passion for soccer and trading cards.

Irreplaceable Treasure

The Meyers plan to sell the card, allocating a portion of the proceeds to Jett’s college fund. Yet, for them, the experience of finding the card together far outweighs its monetary worth. The card will always hold an irreplaceable place in their hearts and memories, a testament to a shared adventure that brought them even closer together. The story of Jett and Brad Meyer serves as a reminder that while the world of trading cards can be a lucrative one, its true value often lies in the memories created and the stories told.