en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Sports

Father-Son Duo Unearth World’s Rarest Soccer Card

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 12, 2024 at 11:23 am EST
Father-Son Duo Unearth World’s Rarest Soccer Card

In St. Peters, Missouri, a father-son duo unearthed a treasure that has riveted the world of soccer memorabilia. 10-year-old Jett Meyer, a soccer enthusiast, and his father Brad made the discovery of a lifetime. They found one of the world’s rarest and most valuable soccer trading cards, a 1/1 Topps superfractor featuring the legendary Lionel Messi. This unique card, signifying its singular existence, emerged from a case of the new Topps MLS release. The case had been purchased at their local RestlessCraft card shop, a haven for trading card enthusiasts.

Astronomical Odds

The chance of finding a superfractor card is astronomically low. Experts estimate the odds at one in 34,000 packs, making the Meyer’s discovery nothing short of miraculous. Their find was even more extraordinary given that it was the very first case they opened. The rarity and value of the card have generated substantial buzz within the trading card community and beyond.

Offers Pour In

Offers for purchase have swiftly rolled in, with bids reaching up to $30,000. This significant monetary value, however, pales in comparison to the emotional value the card holds for Jett and Brad. For them, it symbolizes more than a potential windfall; it represents a priceless moment of connection, a shared triumph in their shared passion for soccer and trading cards.

Irreplaceable Treasure

The Meyers plan to sell the card, allocating a portion of the proceeds to Jett’s college fund. Yet, for them, the experience of finding the card together far outweighs its monetary worth. The card will always hold an irreplaceable place in their hearts and memories, a testament to a shared adventure that brought them even closer together. The story of Jett and Brad Meyer serves as a reminder that while the world of trading cards can be a lucrative one, its true value often lies in the memories created and the stories told.

0
Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Sports

See more
3 mins ago
Inauguration of First Athletics Stadium in Tura Marks a New Era in Meghalaya's Sports
On January 12, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma unveiled the first-ever track and field athletics stadium in Tura, a landmark development in the Garo Hills region of Meghalaya. Named in honor of the revered Garo freedom fighter Pa Togan Nengminja, the stadium is a testament to the government’s escalating commitment to enhancing sports infrastructure and
Inauguration of First Athletics Stadium in Tura Marks a New Era in Meghalaya's Sports
Zhongshan and Moriguchi: 35 Years of Cultural Exchanges and Baseball Passion
10 mins ago
Zhongshan and Moriguchi: 35 Years of Cultural Exchanges and Baseball Passion
Billy Stairmand: From National Championships to Paris Olympics
12 mins ago
Billy Stairmand: From National Championships to Paris Olympics
Spalding Hoophall Classic to Showcase Unprecedented High School Basketball Talent
3 mins ago
Spalding Hoophall Classic to Showcase Unprecedented High School Basketball Talent
Erik Bakich Discusses Clemson Baseball's Growth and the Role of Technology in Training
3 mins ago
Erik Bakich Discusses Clemson Baseball's Growth and the Role of Technology in Training
Indian Women's Hockey Team Battles for Olympic Qualification Amid Calls to Retain Coach
10 mins ago
Indian Women's Hockey Team Battles for Olympic Qualification Amid Calls to Retain Coach
Latest Headlines
World News
Heightened Tensions in Gulf of Oman as Iran Seizes Foreign Oil Tanker
28 seconds
Heightened Tensions in Gulf of Oman as Iran Seizes Foreign Oil Tanker
Liberal Democrat Leader Sir Ed Davey Refuses Apology in ITV Interview on Post Office Scandal
49 seconds
Liberal Democrat Leader Sir Ed Davey Refuses Apology in ITV Interview on Post Office Scandal
AI Unveils Potential Biomarkers in Major Depressive Disorder Treatment
1 min
AI Unveils Potential Biomarkers in Major Depressive Disorder Treatment
Trump Defies Court in Dramatic End to Civil Fraud Trial
1 min
Trump Defies Court in Dramatic End to Civil Fraud Trial
Standards Commissioner Declines to Investigate Minister Ian Borg's Alleged Link to License Racket
1 min
Standards Commissioner Declines to Investigate Minister Ian Borg's Alleged Link to License Racket
Physical Exercise, Video Gaming, and Cognitive Health: An Innovative Study by Neuroscientist Adrian Owen
3 mins
Physical Exercise, Video Gaming, and Cognitive Health: An Innovative Study by Neuroscientist Adrian Owen
Inauguration of First Athletics Stadium in Tura Marks a New Era in Meghalaya's Sports
3 mins
Inauguration of First Athletics Stadium in Tura Marks a New Era in Meghalaya's Sports
EUFOR Soldier's Role Questioned at Controversial Republika Srpska Commemoration
3 mins
EUFOR Soldier's Role Questioned at Controversial Republika Srpska Commemoration
Spalding Hoophall Classic to Showcase Unprecedented High School Basketball Talent
3 mins
Spalding Hoophall Classic to Showcase Unprecedented High School Basketball Talent
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
1 hour
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
3 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
4 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
4 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
4 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
4 hours
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
Bangladesh Bank Contemplates Switch to Crawling Peg System
5 hours
Bangladesh Bank Contemplates Switch to Crawling Peg System
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
5 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
Maine Voters Misled into Changing Political Affiliations
5 hours
Maine Voters Misled into Changing Political Affiliations

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app