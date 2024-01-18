Fat Tire Enthusiasts Gear Up for Annual Race at Crystal Mountain

The enduring allure of the Northern Michigan outdoors takes a new spin as the annual Fat Chance Fat Tire Bike Race gears up at Crystal Mountain Resort in Thompsonville, Michigan. On Saturday, January 27, fat tire biking enthusiasts will converge in a celebration of this distinctive sport, known for its utilization of oversized tires that make traversing challenging terrains a thrilling experience.

Two Races, One Unforgettable Experience

The event is split into two races, each catering to a different breed of adventure-seekers. The first, a 90-minute race, commences at 9 a.m., promising a test of endurance for the most hardened athletes. A shorter, 45-minute race will follow at 10:30 a.m., offering a taste of the excitement without the same extended commitment to stamina.

Course Design: A Blend of Challenge and Strategy

The multi-use trail course at Crystal Mountain Resort is crafted to keep the adrenaline pumping. It features a concoction of berms, rollers, and twisty single tracks that require skilled handling. Additionally, wide open spaces create opportunities for overtaking, introducing a strategic element to the high-speed race.

Neither Rain nor Snow Shall Halt the Race

Emblematic of the spirit of fat tire biking, the race is set to proceed regardless of the weather conditions. Be it rain, shine, snow, or dirt, the Fat Chance Fat Tire Bike Race embraces the unpredictable, adding an extra layer of excitement for participants and spectators alike.

With the event drawing nearer, registration remains open until noon on Friday, January 26. For those considering an overnight stay at Crystal Mountain, accommodation packages and special deals are available on the resort's website, transforming the race day into a memorable weekend getaway.