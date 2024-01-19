Fat Biking in Winter: Wisconsin's Thriving Trend

In the snowy landscapes of Wisconsin, a winter trend is gaining traction, and it's not just about building snowmen or ice fishing. A new breed of cycling enthusiasts has emerged, undeterred by the wintry conditions. Their steed of choice? The fat bike, a bicycle recognized for its wide tires, ideal for navigating snow-covered trails. In recent years, fat biking has grown from a niche hobby to a mainstream winter activity, with several locations across Wisconsin offering rentals and trails specifically groomed for these snow-ready cycles.

Why Fat Bikes?

Unlike conventional bikes, fat bikes feature wider tires, typically ranging from 3.8 inches to 5 inches in width. This increased surface area provides better grip and stability on snow and ice, making them a favored choice for winter trail riding. However, these bikes can be expensive to purchase outright, which has led to a rise in rental services. These services offer a more affordable way for people to experience the thrill of winter trail riding without the financial commitment of owning a fat bike.

Where to Rent Fat Bikes in Wisconsin

From the Green Circle Trail and Standing Rocks Park in the Stevens Point area to the WinMan Trails in Winchester, several locations across Wisconsin cater to fat bike enthusiasts. Other notable spots include Ski Brule in Iron River, Michigan, the CAMBA trails in the Hayward area, and the Hilly Haven Golf Course in De Pere. These rental shops often provide the added convenience of direct trail access, ensuring cyclists can start their adventure as soon as they hop onto their rented fat bike.

The Future of Fat Biking

The sustained popularity of fat biking and the continued grooming of trails for snow biking indicate that this winter trend is more than just a fleeting fascination. The rise of an all-women fat bike group and partnerships between local bike companies and west coast bike manufacturers are testament to the growth and recognition of this sport. With the upcoming U.S. Fat Bike Open and the potential increase in trail use, the trend of fat biking in winter looks set to stay, providing an exciting alternative to traditional winter pastimes in the region.