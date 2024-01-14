en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Australia

Fashion Meets Tennis: Montana Cox and Olivia DeJonge at Ralph Lauren Suite During Australian Open 2024

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 14, 2024 at 4:32 am EST
Fashion Meets Tennis: Montana Cox and Olivia DeJonge at Ralph Lauren Suite During Australian Open 2024

When the worlds of fashion and sports collide, there’s an electric mix of elegance and energy that permeates the atmosphere. On the opening day of the Australian Open 2024, the Ralph Lauren suite served as the epicenter of this sartorial convergence, as Montana Cox and Olivia DeJonge, two leading figures in the fashion and entertainment worlds, graced the occasion with their style prowess.

Leading the Style Stakes

Australian model Montana Cox and actress Olivia DeJonge effortlessly led the style stakes in the Ralph Lauren suite at Melbourne Park, Victoria. Both women, known for their keen fashion sense and attendance at style-forward events, were dressed head-to-toe in Ralph Lauren ensembles, embodying the brand’s classic elegance and contemporary charm. Montana sported a knitted black-and-white outfit, while Olivia made a statement in a navy pinstripe plunging blazer and matching trousers.

Ralph Lauren’s Sporting Influence

For the fourth consecutive year, Ralph Lauren stands as the official outfitter of the Australian Open, dressing over 4000 staff members and releasing a special collection of apparel and accessories. This partnership not only places the leading American brand at the forefront of sports fashion but also reinforces its influence in shaping style narratives on and off the court.

The Intersection of Fashion and Sports

The attendance of Cox and DeJonge at the Australian Open underscores the growing intersection of fashion and sports, where high-profile brand events serve as influential platforms for celebrities and influencers. The sartorial choices of these women may spark new fashion trends among their followers, adding another layer to the dynamic interplay of fashion, sports, and celebrity culture.

0
Australia Fashion Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Australia

See more
54 seconds ago
Jessica Gomes and Thomas Cocquerel: A Sunny Sydney Beach Outing
On a sunny day in Sydney, Australian model Jessica Gomes and actor Thomas Cocquerel were spotted soaking up the coastal vibes. Gomes, known for her work with Sports Illustrated, turned heads in a fashionable black swimsuit that accentuated her physique. Cocquerel, an emerging talent in the acting field, was seen alongside her, both of them
Jessica Gomes and Thomas Cocquerel: A Sunny Sydney Beach Outing
Australia's Prime Minister Breaks Silence Tradition Ahead of Australia Day, Signaling a Potential Shift in Political Communication
2 mins ago
Australia's Prime Minister Breaks Silence Tradition Ahead of Australia Day, Signaling a Potential Shift in Political Communication
Filming for 'Last King of The Cross' Season 2 Underway in Sydney
2 mins ago
Filming for 'Last King of The Cross' Season 2 Underway in Sydney
Penrith Panthers Eye Historic Achievement as Luai Prepares for Final Year
1 min ago
Penrith Panthers Eye Historic Achievement as Luai Prepares for Final Year
Australian Labor Party Proposes Stricter Standards for 'Sophisticated Investors'
1 min ago
Australian Labor Party Proposes Stricter Standards for 'Sophisticated Investors'
Unseen Heroes: The Marrickville Craftsmen Behind the Australian Open Trophies
2 mins ago
Unseen Heroes: The Marrickville Craftsmen Behind the Australian Open Trophies
Latest Headlines
World News
Milind Deora Resigns from Congress: A Shift in India's Political Landscape
7 seconds
Milind Deora Resigns from Congress: A Shift in India's Political Landscape
The Crisis of Wrongful Convictions: Uncovering Justice System Flaws
16 seconds
The Crisis of Wrongful Convictions: Uncovering Justice System Flaws
Global Outcry: Chinese Embassies Condemn Foreign Congratulations to Taiwan Election
27 seconds
Global Outcry: Chinese Embassies Condemn Foreign Congratulations to Taiwan Election
Congress Stunned as Milind Deora Exits Amidst Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra Launch
44 seconds
Congress Stunned as Milind Deora Exits Amidst Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra Launch
New Orleans Pelicans Triumph with Teamwork Over Dallas Mavericks
48 seconds
New Orleans Pelicans Triumph with Teamwork Over Dallas Mavericks
Memphis Gears up for Crucial Game Against Wichita State
49 seconds
Memphis Gears up for Crucial Game Against Wichita State
Delhi Tragedy: Six Lives Claimed by Toxic Fumes from Coal Braziers
50 seconds
Delhi Tragedy: Six Lives Claimed by Toxic Fumes from Coal Braziers
Kentucky Nurse's Life-Altering Battle with Sepsis and Her Inspiring Resilience
50 seconds
Kentucky Nurse's Life-Altering Battle with Sepsis and Her Inspiring Resilience
Arizona Election Official Resigns: A Tale of Conspiracy Theories and Backlash
53 seconds
Arizona Election Official Resigns: A Tale of Conspiracy Theories and Backlash
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
5 mins
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
5 hours
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
5 hours
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
6 hours
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
6 hours
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
6 hours
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
10 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
10 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
10 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app