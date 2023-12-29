en English
Sports

Faroe Islands to Host 2027 Island Games as Ynys Mon Withdraws

By: Salman Khan
Published: December 29, 2023 at 7:41 am EST
Faroe Islands to Host 2027 Island Games as Ynys Mon Withdraws

In an unexpected turn of events, the Faroe Islands has been chosen to host the 2027 Island Games, stepping in after the original host, Ynys Mon, pulled out due to financial pressures exacerbated by the Covid-19 pandemic. Despite securing sufficient funding before the pandemic, Ynys Mon’s organizing committee found itself facing an insurmountable funding gap following a recent budget review.

Ynys Mon’s Financial Struggles and Future Plans

Ynys Mon’s organizing committee chair, Gareth Parry, expressed profound disappointment at the turn of events. However, he acknowledged that the decision was necessary to mitigate the high risks associated with the current financial pressures. Despite this setback, Ynys Mon is not giving up on its dreams of hosting the Games. The island plans to reassess its ability to host on an annual basis and remains committed to welcoming the Island Games in the future.

Faroe Islands: A Willing Replacement

The Faroe Islands, which previously hosted the Games in 1989, stepped in to fill the void left by Ynys Mon. Originally the preferred bidder for the 2031 event, the Faroe Islands expressed interest in hosting the Games earlier and their offer was accepted. The final approval for the Faroe Islands’ application will be sought at the International Island Games Association’s (IIGA) Annual General Meeting in Orkney in the summer of 2024.

The Island Games: A Show of Solidarity

Jorgen Pettersson, the chairman of the IIGA, appreciated Ynys Mon’s transparency and their facilitation in finding a replacement host. He went on to commend the Faroe Islands for stepping up, exemplifying the solidarity within the Island Games community. The Island Games, which occur biennially, were postponed in 2021 due to the pandemic. Future events are scheduled for Orkney in 2025 and the Isle of Man in 2029. The last Island Games were held in Guernsey, featuring over 2,000 athletes from 23 islands across 14 sports with Bermuda’s team finishing thirteenth, winning ten medals in various sports.

Sports
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

