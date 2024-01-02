Farmington Parks and Recreation Grapple with Extensive Storm Damage

On a chilly December morning, Farmington awoke to an unexpected spectacle. A severe rainstorm had descended upon the town, transforming the serene landscape of Hippach Field into a vast, chaotic sea of debris. Matthew Foster, the Director of Farmington Parks and Recreation, painted a vivid picture of the aftermath, emphasizing the extent of devastation wrought by the storm.

From Recreation to Ruin

The floodwaters, in their ruthless march, reached the door of the field house, leaving behind a trail of destruction. Surprising sights abounded: the liner for the newly installed ice skating rink was swept away by the wrathful Sandy River, and the baseball equipment shed was found adrift on the field. Adding to the surreal scene, the deck of the Kiddie Pool was displaced, ending up eerily close to the pool itself. In a bizarre twist, four dumpsters, foreign to the facility, appeared on the recreation field, brought there by the relentless floodwaters.

Assessing the Aftermath

In the face of this disaster, Foster was seen deep in discussion with Kyle Hamby, a representative from ServPro. This company, with several offices in Maine, specializes in water cleanup and restoration. The image of their conversation, set against the backdrop of a buckled porch floor at the field house, underscored the urgent need for extensive repairs.

Storm’s Broader Impact

But the impact of the storm extended beyond the confines of Hippach Field. The deluge brought with it torrential rains and high winds, knocking down hundreds of trees and leaving over half a million people without power. It also caused major rivers to swell, leading to localized flooding. In response, Gov. Janet Mills declared a state of civil emergency, with officials from FEMA descending on Maine to assess the total damages and facilitate the release of federal funds for cleanup and rebuilding efforts. The Mills administration also established the Maine Flood Resources and Assistance Hub to aid those affected by the floods.