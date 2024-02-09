Farewell to Commandant Pawan Parihar: A Legacy of Service and Empowerment

In a vibrant display of gratitude and camaraderie, the IRP 16th Battalion Headquarter in Ramban organized a farewell-cum-cultural program to honor Commandant Pawan Parihar. Parihar, who has been instrumental in upholding law and order and strengthening the battalion, is transferring to the IRP 7th Battalion. The event took place on February 9, 2024, and was attended by dignitaries from various sectors and communities, reflecting the importance of Parihar's contributions.

A Legacy of Service and Dedication

Commandant Pawan Parihar has served the Indian Reserve Police with distinction, earning accolades for his commitment to maintaining law and order. Deputy Commandant Reyaz Tantray (SP) praised Parihar's dedication and leadership during his tenure with the IRP 16th Battalion. "His contributions have significantly bolstered the strength of the battalion and improved the overall security situation in the region," Tantray said during the farewell event.

Parihar's transfer to the IRP 7th Battalion marks a new chapter in his career, but his impact on the IRP 16th Battalion will be felt for years to come. The farewell event served as a testament to the esteem in which Parihar is held by his colleagues and the community.

A Celebration of Culture and Unity

The farewell-cum-cultural program was a lively affair, featuring traditional music and dance performances that showcased the rich cultural heritage of the region. Guests were treated to a visual and auditory feast, as artists from various communities came together to pay tribute to Commandant Parihar's service.

The event served as a powerful reminder of the unity and cohesion that can be forged in the face of adversity. In attendance were dignitaries from various sectors, including education, healthcare, and local government, who came together to express their appreciation for Parihar's dedication to public service.

Empowering the Next Generation

As Commandant Pawan Parihar embarks on his new journey, the Indian Reserve Police continues its efforts to empower and protect the community. In another significant development, Deputy Commissioner Dr. Devansh Yadav inaugurated a month-long self-defense training program for girls aged 14-18 in Kishtwar. The program, hosted by the CRPF 52nd Battalion HQ and organized by multiple departments, is part of the Beti Bachao Beti Padhao campaign.

The self-defense training program includes martial arts and Taekwondo, providing young girls with valuable skills for personal development and safety. The initiative aims to foster holistic empowerment, encompassing mental, moral, and social growth. By equipping girls with the tools to defend themselves, the Indian Reserve Police is investing in the future of the community and ensuring that the next generation is prepared to face any challenges that come their way.

As the IRP 16th Battalion bids farewell to Commandant Pawan Parihar, it does so with a sense of pride and gratitude. His legacy of service and dedication will continue to inspire the battalion and the community it serves. Meanwhile, the self-defense training program for girls in Kishtwar is a testament to the Indian Reserve Police's commitment to empowering the next generation and ensuring their safety and well-being.