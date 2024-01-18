Far West Ski Association Awards Scholarships to Junior Alpine Racers

In an unprecedented move to support young talent, the Far West Ski Association (FWSA) has announced the awarding of annual scholarships to six junior racers currently training at Palisades. These scholarships, varying from $250 to $1,000, are aimed at aiding these youthful athletes with their rigorous Alpine racing endeavors, covering training costs and competition fees.

Criteria for Selection

The scholarship recipients were not randomly picked. Rather, they were meticulously selected based on a set of stringent criteria. These included their athletic performance in Alpine disciplines, their academic achievements, their active involvement in community service, and their financial need. This multi-pronged selection process ensures the scholarships are awarded to the most deserving candidates, considering both their current performance and their potential long-term contributions to skiing and the wider community.

Sponsorship and Support

The scholarships are made possible through the generous support of various sponsors. These include the likes of Whitefish Mountain Resort, Averill Hospitality, Schure Sports Inc., and the Far West Racing Association. Additionally, contributions from ski clubs, councils, and the Far West Ski Foundation play an instrumental role in bringing this initiative to life. This collective effort reaffirms the community's commitment to nurturing the next generation of Alpine racers.

About the Far West Ski Association

Established in 1930, the Far West Ski Association (FWSA) is a volunteer non-profit organization with a rich history. Representing 150 ski clubs across various states, it is deeply involved in multiple ski-related programs and initiatives. Its mission extends beyond the slopes, as it strives to create a community that cherishes the sport of skiing and fosters future talent.

In a related development, the Colorado Mountain College Ski Team is receiving support for their junior racers' Alpine training. As a part of the Rocky Mountain Intercollegiate Ski Association, the team is carving a niche for itself on the competitive landscape, and this added support, including coaching, mental coaching, and physical training, will undoubtedly help it scale new heights.