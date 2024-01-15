Fantasy Hockey: Unearthing Value on the Waiver Wire

As the fantasy hockey season heats up, savvy players are turning to the waiver wire, seeking to unearth hidden gems and undervalued talent. A number of National Hockey League (NHL) players are currently performing well, offering value that may be overlooked in fantasy leagues.

Stepping up to the Crease: Alex Lyon

Among the standouts is Alex Lyon of the Detroit Red Wings. He's particularly shined in January, posting a .924 save percentage and playing a crucial role in keeping the team in playoff contention. The Red Wings' policy of playing the goaltender in the best form works to Lyon's advantage, making him a valuable addition to fantasy teams.

Rising Star: Quinton Byfield

Another promising player is Quinton Byfield of the Los Angeles Kings. A recent surge in his shot rate, punctuated by two-goal games, hints at a potential breakout. With the Kings providing Byfield a significant role, he's one to watch for fantasy managers seeking to bolster their roster.

Power-play Specialist: Oliver Bjorkstrand

Oliver Bjorkstrand's contributions on the power play and overall production for the Seattle Kraken are worth noting, despite his third line status. His skill set and ice time can provide a boost to fantasy teams, especially in leagues that value special teams points.

New Role, New Opportunities: Jamie Drysdale

The Philadelphia Flyers' recent acquisition, Jamie Drysdale, is also seeing his fantasy stock rise. His new role on the power play and increased ice time have translated into more scoring opportunities, making him a player to consider picking up off the waiver wire.

Potential Unleashed: Nick Bjugstad

Nick Bjugstad of the Arizona Coyotes is another player showing promise. His high shot volume in recent games could translate into more goals if he's promoted from the second power-play unit, providing a potential boost to his fantasy value.

The Defensive Dark Horse: Jeremy Lauzon

Finally, Jeremy Lauzon stands out for his contributions across multiple categories such as shots, hits, and blocks. His all-around utility makes him a valuable defenseman in fantasy leagues, particularly as the Nashville Predators are in a playoff position.

Fantasy hockey players, take note: the waiver wire can be a gold mine of untapped potential. Keep an eye on these rising stars and consider how they could fit into your team's strategy. Whether it's through a trade or simply picking up a player off waivers, you have the power to elevate your fantasy team to the next level.