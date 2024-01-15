en English
Fantasy Basketball Shift: Emerging Players and New Opportunities

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 15, 2024 at 1:56 am EST
Fantasy Basketball Shift: Emerging Players and New Opportunities

Recent games in fantasy basketball have unveiled a shift in player contributions that could prove vital for team managers. The dynamic landscape of the sport demands attention to these changes. Jackson’s average of 12.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.5 steals, and 3.5 blocks over his last two games, with just 15-20 minutes of playtime per game, demonstrates his relevance in 12-team leagues.

Opening Opportunities

The injury to Jaime Jaquez Jr. has paved the way for Haywood Highsmith and Duncan Robinson. Robinson, in particular, delivered an impressive 19/4/5 line off the bench. Xavier Tillman is also expected to see an increase in playtime due to Memphis’ injuries and Bismack Biyombo’s departure.

Emerging Players

With Desmond Bane potentially out for the rest of the season, players like Vince Williams Jr., Luke Kennard, and Jacob Gilyard are gaining importance for fantasy rosters. Kevin Huerter’s exceptional performance, consisting of 26 points, 10 rebounds, and six three-pointers, suggests that he is stepping up in Keegan Murray’s absence.

Key Backups and Standouts

TJ McConnell remains a primary backup point guard option, while Andrew Nembhard is gaining value with Tyrese Haliburton’s injury. Lastly, the standout performance of GG Jackson who scored 20 points, among other stats, in just 27 minutes off the bench, underscores his potential in fantasy leagues, particularly in deeper ones.

Sports
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

