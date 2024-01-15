Fantasy Baseball 2024: Players to Draft and Avoid for a Winning Strategy

As the anticipation builds for the 2024 Major League Baseball (MLB) season, fantasy baseball enthusiasts worldwide are immersing themselves in pre-season research, a strategic exercise to draft the best players for their teams. The essence of this annual ritual lies in identifying which players to draft and which ones to bypass, including potential high-risk choices from the underbelly of stars and prospects.

Potential Pitfalls to Be Wary Of

J.T. Realmuto of the Philadelphia Phillies, revered in the baseball realm, emerges as a player to potentially avoid this season. The reason for this cautionary stance is his high draft cost, a gamble for managers, considering the depth at the catcher position. Another name that might ring alarm bells for fantasy managers is Christian Vazquez, formerly of the Minnesota Twins. The player's performance graph has been on a downward slope, making him a less attractive choice for the upcoming season.

Prospects: A Game of Uncertainty

Young talent like Henry Davis of the Pittsburgh Pirates, while promising, comes with a caveat. Fantasy managers should tread lightly due to his uncertain role and past lack of production. Danny Jansen of the Toronto Blue Jays, though a solid player, is often sidelined due to limited game appearances, restricting his value as a streaming option. Unpredictability surrounds free agent Gary Sanchez too. Known for his home run potential, Sanchez's low batting average could eclipse his power at the plate.

The Strategy for Success

As the fantasy baseball season prepares to swing into action, managers are advised to make informed decisions, considering both the potential and pitfalls of these players. This blend of caution and calculation could prove to be the strategy for success in the 2024 season.