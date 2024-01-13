en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

FanDuel Rolls Out Promo Code Offering $150 Bonus Bet

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 13, 2024 at 11:16 am EST
FanDuel Rolls Out Promo Code Offering $150 Bonus Bet

FanDuel, a renowned sports betting company, has rolled out an enticing promotional offer to engage both new and existing users. The promotion revolves around a promo code that opens up a chance for users to pocket a $150 bonus offer for betting on various sporting events, including the much-anticipated match between the Cleveland Browns and the Houston Texans.

Unlocking the Bonus Bet

The process for activating this offer is straightforward and user-friendly. New customers can leverage the FanDuel promo code and place a $5 bet on any NBA game. In return, they’ll receive $150 in bonus bets, which can be used on the spread, total, moneyline, and various props for upcoming NFL games. The promo code carries a 1x wagering requirement, thus offering a player-friendly environment.

Details of the Promotion

The offer, dubbed as ‘Bet 5 Get 150’, requires a simple sign-up process and a minimum cash wager of $5 on any NBA game. Upon completion, the users will receive $150 in bonus bets, equivalent to a 30-1 payout. Generally, it takes a day or two for bonus bets to arrive, and users can utilize them for the remainder of the playoffs and beyond.

Wide Range of Betting Options

The offer is not limited to NFL games. FanDuel’s coverage spans across multiple sports, providing bettors with a plethora of options for placing their bets. The new users can place a bet of $5 or more on any NFL game to win $150 in bonuses. Options for betting on NFL games are diverse, with the expanded playoff format adding even more significance to securing the conference’s best record.

Promoting Responsible Gambling

While introducing this attractive proposal, FanDuel continues to promote responsible gambling. The sports betting operator has detailed its terms and conditions and provides resources for responsible gambling. Their app also offers a user-friendly interface, fast-paced live betting, and round-the-clock customer service to ensure a seamless betting experience.

0
Business Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
4 mins ago
South Korea's Swift Response to Financial Crisis at Taeyoung Engineering & Construction
The financial turmoil surrounding Taeyoung Engineering & Construction, a leading South Korean construction firm, has prompted swift and decisive action from the country’s authorities. Confronted with escalating debt repayment issues, the company’s crisis could potentially send shockwaves through the broader economy, highlighting the intricate interconnectivity of global financial systems. South Korea Steps Up to the
South Korea's Swift Response to Financial Crisis at Taeyoung Engineering & Construction
Xoi Com: Traditional Vietnamese Cuisine Earns Global Recognition
20 mins ago
Xoi Com: Traditional Vietnamese Cuisine Earns Global Recognition
KB Home Reports Surge in Homebuyer Demand amid Moderated Mortgage Rates
25 mins ago
KB Home Reports Surge in Homebuyer Demand amid Moderated Mortgage Rates
FLC Group's Yacht Price Drops by 27% Amid Financial Struggles
10 mins ago
FLC Group's Yacht Price Drops by 27% Amid Financial Struggles
AI and 'Rebuilding Trust': A Glimpse into the 54th World Economic Forum
12 mins ago
AI and 'Rebuilding Trust': A Glimpse into the 54th World Economic Forum
FLOW Commits $90,000 to Carnival 2024; bpTT to Sponsor Panorama
18 mins ago
FLOW Commits $90,000 to Carnival 2024; bpTT to Sponsor Panorama
Latest Headlines
World News
China Reasserts Commitment to One-China Principle Amidst Geopolitical Shifts
15 seconds
China Reasserts Commitment to One-China Principle Amidst Geopolitical Shifts
Himanta Biswa Sarma Sparks Controversy Over Congress Party's Alleged Bias
21 seconds
Himanta Biswa Sarma Sparks Controversy Over Congress Party's Alleged Bias
Shifting Sands: Voter Mark Lipp Swaps DeSantis for Trump's 2024 X Corp Campaign
31 seconds
Shifting Sands: Voter Mark Lipp Swaps DeSantis for Trump's 2024 X Corp Campaign
Escalation of Conflict in the Middle East and Red Sea Region
45 seconds
Escalation of Conflict in the Middle East and Red Sea Region
Middle East Geopolitics: Rising Tensions and Market Reactions
2 mins
Middle East Geopolitics: Rising Tensions and Market Reactions
Taiwan's Ruling Party Claims Victory: A New Chapter in Democracy
2 mins
Taiwan's Ruling Party Claims Victory: A New Chapter in Democracy
Senator James Lankford's Bipartisan Strategy: Chasing Consensus on Capitol Hill
4 mins
Senator James Lankford's Bipartisan Strategy: Chasing Consensus on Capitol Hill
Addressing the Mental Health Crisis: A Call for Sustained Action
7 mins
Addressing the Mental Health Crisis: A Call for Sustained Action
Gladiators: The Return of a Television Phenomenon and the Lives of its Original Stars
8 mins
Gladiators: The Return of a Television Phenomenon and the Lives of its Original Stars
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
27 mins
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
1 hour
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
1 hour
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
2 hours
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
3 hours
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
The Hidden Significance of 'Tav' in Baldur's Gate 3
4 hours
The Hidden Significance of 'Tav' in Baldur's Gate 3
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
4 hours
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
5 hours
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
8 hours
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app