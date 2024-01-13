FanDuel Rolls Out Promo Code Offering $150 Bonus Bet

FanDuel, a renowned sports betting company, has rolled out an enticing promotional offer to engage both new and existing users. The promotion revolves around a promo code that opens up a chance for users to pocket a $150 bonus offer for betting on various sporting events, including the much-anticipated match between the Cleveland Browns and the Houston Texans.

Unlocking the Bonus Bet

The process for activating this offer is straightforward and user-friendly. New customers can leverage the FanDuel promo code and place a $5 bet on any NBA game. In return, they’ll receive $150 in bonus bets, which can be used on the spread, total, moneyline, and various props for upcoming NFL games. The promo code carries a 1x wagering requirement, thus offering a player-friendly environment.

Details of the Promotion

The offer, dubbed as ‘Bet 5 Get 150’, requires a simple sign-up process and a minimum cash wager of $5 on any NBA game. Upon completion, the users will receive $150 in bonus bets, equivalent to a 30-1 payout. Generally, it takes a day or two for bonus bets to arrive, and users can utilize them for the remainder of the playoffs and beyond.

Wide Range of Betting Options

The offer is not limited to NFL games. FanDuel’s coverage spans across multiple sports, providing bettors with a plethora of options for placing their bets. The new users can place a bet of $5 or more on any NFL game to win $150 in bonuses. Options for betting on NFL games are diverse, with the expanded playoff format adding even more significance to securing the conference’s best record.

Promoting Responsible Gambling

While introducing this attractive proposal, FanDuel continues to promote responsible gambling. The sports betting operator has detailed its terms and conditions and provides resources for responsible gambling. Their app also offers a user-friendly interface, fast-paced live betting, and round-the-clock customer service to ensure a seamless betting experience.