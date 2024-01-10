en English
Sports

FAMU Rattlers Make History with First Ever Celebration Bowl Victory

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 10, 2024 at 10:07 am EST | Updated: Jan 10, 2024 at 11:39 am EST
FAMU Rattlers Make History with First Ever Celebration Bowl Victory

It was a day of historic firsts at the Cricket Football Celebration Bowl on December 16, 2023. The Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University (FAMU) Rattlers clinched their initial victory in the event, defeating the Howard Bison 30-26 in a thrilling game known as the ‘Black National Championship’. The Rattlers’ victory was also a milestone for Vice President and Athletic Director Tiffany-Dawn Sykes, who became the first female athletic director to win a Celebration Bowl.

Setting the Stage

The game commenced with a powerful kick by Howard’s Ian Wheeler, who returned the kickoff 63 yards, setting the tone for an initial lead by the Bison. Despite the strong start by Howard and a halftime lead, the Rattlers turned the game around in the fourth quarter. Their quarterback, Jeremy Moussa, and running back, Kelvin Dean, made key plays that shifted the tide in their favor.

A Defensive Masterclass

FAMU’s ‘Dark Cloud’ defense was a significant factor in the Rattlers’ victory. They held Howard to a record low of 187 total offensive yards, an unprecedented feat in Celebration Bowl history. Isaiah Major’s impressive performance on the defensive end earned him Defensive MVP honors, while Dean’s offensive prowess led to him being named Offensive MVP.

Historic Season for FAMU

The Rattlers concluded their season with an impressive 11-1 record, going undefeated against SWAC opponents and securing their first SWAC football championship. This victory marked their first ever Celebration Bowl win. On the other side, the Bison, despite the loss, celebrated their first .500 season since 2017 and their first bowl game appearance in 30 years. Among the notable figures attending the game were Vice President Kamala Harris, former NFL MVP Cam Newton, and actor Lance Gross.

Sports United States
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

