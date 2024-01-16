FAMU Engages Search Firm for New Head Football Coach Amidst Stakeholder Discontent

Florida A&M University (FAMU) is on the hunt for a new head football coach, an endeavour that has stirred the waters of this renowned institution. Following the departure of Willie Simmons to Duke University, Tiffani Dawn-Sykes, Vice President of Athletics, announced that the university will be hiring a search firm to ensure a thorough and transparent selection process. This decision comes amidst growing discontent among FAMU's stakeholders, alumni, and fans.
Transparency and Engagement: The New Game Plan
In the initial stages of the search, Sykes had pursued a swift, independent route to maintain stability before the National Signing Day on February 7th. A preferred candidate, endorsed by President Robinson and Chair Harper, had already been identified. However, the process took an unexpected turn when details leaked on social media, sparking an outcry from the university community for transparency and involvement in the selection process.
Internal Candidates vs External Contenders
Despite Sykes' preference for external candidates, alumni and stakeholders have rallied around internal figures like associate head coach James Colzie III and FAMU great Billy Rolle. Prior to signing an extension with his current team, Fort Valley State head coach Shawn Gibbs had been the top pick. However, the FAMU National Alumni Association and FAMU Boosters voiced their lack of confidence in Gibbs, further complicating the situation.
Impact on the Football Program
The coaching change has triggered a ripple effect within the university's football program. Some players have reentered the transfer portal, while the Director of Recruiting, Devin Rispress, has departed for Colorado. The dynamic of the team and the future of FAMU football hangs in the balance as the search for a new head coach continues.