Famed Darts Referee Russ Bray Hangs Up His Dartboard

After a storied 30-year career, Russ Bray, the iconic darts referee, has decided to retire from his main stage duties. The 66-year-old is renowned worldwide for his unique raspy voice, which was a result of heavy smoking from the age of 10. Despite quitting the habit over a decade ago, his voice has remained a distinctive part of his persona. Although retiring from UK TV events, Bray will continue to serve as a Professional Darts Corporation (PDC) ambassador and will officiate on the Asian Tour and in World Series events.

The Voice of Darts

Bray’s voice became an integral part of the darts community as he called out scores like ‘180’ with his characteristic inflection. His career spanned over two decades, witnessing the transformation of darts from a pub game to a global phenomenon. He has been a central figure in the sport since 1996 and has officiated in numerous memorable matches, including the sudden-death final between Phil Taylor and Raymond van Barneveld in 2007. The World Championship final between these two players stands out as a personal highlight for Bray.

Prior Diverse Career

Before becoming a fixture in the world of darts, Bray had a diverse career that included roles as a policeman, driving instructor, delivery driver, and scaffolder. He even had a stint as a high jumper, outperforming Daley Thompson in his youth. Despite his varied career, he found his calling in the sport of darts, bringing a unique flair to his role as a referee.

Future Hopes for the Sport

As a dedicated West Ham fan and a traditionalist at heart, Bray hopes that darts will retain its traditional aspects, such as manual scoring, rather than relying extensively on technology. As he steps down from his main stage duties, Bray has expressed a desire to call a nine-darter in the Americas, a feat that would complete a personal milestone of witnessing a perfect leg live on every continent.