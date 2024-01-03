Falcons Workout Austin Mack in Preparation for Season Finale

The Atlanta Falcons are in the process of gearing up for their season finale against the New Orleans Saints, a match with significant implications. The Falcons, currently in the running to claim the NFC South division title, could secure their spot if they overcome the Saints and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers fall to the Carolina Panthers in their Week 18 encounter. Adding to their strategic preparation, the Falcons conducted a workout with wide receiver Austin Mack on Tuesday.

Austin Mack: A Potential Game Changer

Austin Mack, a 26-year-old standout from the Canadian Football League (CFL), is under consideration by the Falcons. Last season, Mack wowed fans and critics alike with his performance as a member of the Montreal Alouettes. His exceptional play saw him make the CFL all-star team, a testament to his skill and potential. However, as of yet, no formal announcements have been made regarding changes to the Falcons’ roster or practice squad.

The NFC South: A Division on the Edge

The NFC South, currently a hotbed of competition, sees the Falcons, Saints, and Buccaneers all vying for the division title. With records hovering around .500, and the Buccaneers having the edge over New Orleans in terms of conference record, strength of victory, and strength of schedule, the division remains open. The Buccaneers are the only team that can win the title simply by winning their own game, whereas the Falcons need to defeat the Saints and hope for a Buccaneers loss.

Implications and Expectations

The upcoming final games of the regular season bear heavy consequences for the NFC South. A Falcons victory paired with a Buccaneers defeat could see the Falcons clinch the division. On the other hand, if the Buccaneers triumph over the Panthers, they would secure their third consecutive division title and a home playoff game the following week. With the NFC South title and playoff spots on the line, Sunday’s games promise to be a thrilling conclusion to this NFL season.