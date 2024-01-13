en English
Philippines

Fajardo and Bolden Named Mr. Basketball and Ms. Football by Philippine Sportswriters Association

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 13, 2024 at 6:49 pm EST
Fajardo and Bolden Named Mr. Basketball and Ms. Football by Philippine Sportswriters Association

In a shining testament to their exceptional athletic prowess, Philippine basketball star June Mar Fajardo and football sensation Sarina Bolden have been honored by the Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) as Mr. Basketball and Ms. Football, respectively. Their performances in 2023 have been nothing short of extraordinary, with both athletes instrumental in leading their teams to significant victories in major international tournaments.

Fajardo: A Dominant Force on the Court

Marking his sixth recognition in seven years, Fajardo, the 34-year-old center for Gilas Pilipinas, has once again claimed the title of Mr. Basketball. His triumphant return comes after his streak was disrupted last year by fellow player Scottie Thompson. Fajardo’s impressive roster of achievements in the past year, however, leaves no room for doubt about his deservingness of the honor.

He played a crucial role in securing a gold medal for the Gilas Pilipinas team at the 32nd Southeast Asian Games in Cambodia, and represented his country in the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023. His contributions on the court were also pivotal in the team’s victory at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China. In addition to these international accomplishments, Fajardo extended his record by clinching a seventh Most Valuable Player award in the PBA.

Bolden: A Rising Star in Football

Meanwhile, Bolden, the standout striker for the Philippine women’s national football team, has been named Ms. Football for the second year in a row. The 27-year-old athlete’s remarkable performance in 2023 has set her apart as a force to be reckoned with in the football arena.

Her most notable achievements include scoring the first goal for her team in the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023, a feat that spurred the team onto a historic victory over co-host New Zealand. Overall, Bolden contributed a whopping 12 goals in 2023, increasing her overall tally to 28.

Both Fajardo and Bolden are set to receive their well-deserved awards at the San Miguel Corporation-Philippine Sportswriters Association (SMC-PSA) Annual Awards Night on January 29 at the Diamond Hotel. Their respective recognitions not only reflect their personal dedication and skill, but also underscore the rising prominence and success of Philippine sports on the global stage.

Philippines Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

