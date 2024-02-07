FAI Announces Significant Prize Money Increase for League of Ireland's 2024 Season

In a move set to invigorate the domestic football landscape, the Football Association of Ireland (FAI) has declared a significant hike in the prize money for the League of Ireland's 2024 season. The total prize fund, a crucial part of the league's appeal, has been lifted by 17 percent — a leap from €655,000 to €765,000. This substantial increase has been met with a positive reception, particularly from the League of Ireland Director, Mark Scanlon. Yet, the development also brings with it the hint of potential further growth, depending on the league's ability to secure a new broadcasting deal for the 2025 season.

Advertisment

Heightened Stakes for Domestic Football

This significant boost in prize money is set to take effect from the upcoming season, which launches with the men’s President’s Cup final between Shamrock Rovers and St Patrick’s Athletic. The increased prize pot reaffirms the commitment of the FAI and its sponsors, including SSE Airtricity, to the growth of domestic football in Ireland. The amplification of the prize fund not only raises the stakes for the teams but also enhances the overall competitiveness of the league, making each match a high-stakes encounter.

Women's Premier Division: A Leap Forward

Advertisment

In a move that underlines the FAI's commitment to promoting the women's game, the prize money for the Women's Premier Division has also seen a dramatic surge. The total amount has been doubled, marking a significant milestone in the evolution of women's football in Ireland. This boost is expected to motivate the teams and increase the viewer engagement, further propelling the growth of the sport.

Looking Toward the Future

While the exact distribution of the prize money across different league positions is yet to be determined, the increase in the fund is a testament to the FAI's dedication to strengthening the status of Irish domestic football. As the new season readies to kick off with the President’s Cup in Tallaght Stadium, the anticipation is palpable. The heightened stakes promise an exciting season ahead, with the potential for further growth contingent on landing a lucrative broadcasting deal for the next season, building anticipation for what the future might hold for Irish football.