Fact-Check Reveals Boat Collision Video Misattributed to Lakshadweep was from Kerala

A video that has been making rounds on social media, depicting a dramatic boat collision and subsequent tossing of participants into the waters, has been falsely attributed to an event in Lakshadweep. However, an exhaustive fact-check by India Today has laid bare the truth, revealing that the incident actually took place in Kerala during a boat race in December 2023.

Evidence from Social Media

The video in question was initially shared on YouTube on December 4, 2023, with a Malayalam title indicating the accident happened at Pandanad in the Alappuzha district of Kerala. Further investigations led to the discovery of multiple videos of the incident, shot from different angles, available on YouTube. Interestingly, one of these videos, exhibiting superior quality, displayed Malayalam text on the boat. Identified as 'Pallathuruthy Boat' using Google Lens, a search confirmed that this boat is associated with the Pallathuruthy Boat Club (PBC) located in Alappuzha.

Connecting the Dots

Adding further credibility to the findings, the PBC had indeed posted the video on its Instagram page in December 2023. Media reports also corroborated the video's origin, confirming it was from the Pandanad Champions Boat League. In a dramatic turn of events, after winning a race, the PBC club members fell victim to a collision with another boat while returning to the pavilion. The collision resulted in a rower from Thrissur getting injured and necessitating hospitalization.

Dispelling the Misinformation

This fact-check categorically dispels the misinformation circulating on social media, clarifying that the boat accident which happened in Kerala was incorrectly attributed to Lakshadweep. The incident, which has sparked much online conversation and speculation, serves as a stark reminder of the necessity for accurate information dissemination in our ever-evolving digital age.