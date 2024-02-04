Fabio Silva Scores First Goal for Rangers, Eyes More Titles

Portuguese attacker Fabio Silva, on loan from Wolves and currently playing for Rangers, marked his first triumph with the club by scoring the opening goal in their 3-0 victory over Livingston. This first goal for the club is a significant milestone for Silva, who has expressed his intent on making major contributions to the team's success as they vie for more titles.

Silva's Ambitions and Team's Victory

While Silva missed out on participating in the Viaplay Cup victory in December, he is clearly focused on competing for the remaining trophies in the season. In his interview with Rangers TV, Silva emphasized the importance of the team's victory and clean sheet, displaying a determination to continue the positive momentum. He also shared the personal challenges he faced during the game, particularly dealing with Livingston's defensive strategies.

Team Preparedness and Upcoming Games

Highlighting the team's preparedness, Silva expressed admiration for how they handled set-pieces and duels. He particularly acknowledged the efforts of his teammates, including goalkeeper Jack Butland, for their roles in both defensive and offensive plays. With Rangers now within three points of Celtic, having a game in hand, and having won five consecutive games since the year's start, Silva is keen on maintaining the positive results and gearing up for upcoming matches.

Manager's Acknowledgement

Livingston's boss, David Martindale, recognized the difficulty of posing an attacking threat against the formidable Rangers at Ibrox. He expressed disappointment in his team's recent performances, further echoing Silva's stand on Rangers' strong offensive and defensive prowess. However, the focus remains on Silva's debut goal and his ambition to bring more glory to the team.